Allogene Therapeutics : J.P. Morgan Conference Presentation - January 2021

01/19/2021
The Next Revolution in Cell Therapy

Leading Today, Creating Tomorrow

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 2021

Legal Disclaimers

To the extent statements contained in this Presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allogene," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: clinical outcomes, which may materially change as patient enrollment continues and more patient data become available, the timing and ability to progress the clinical trials of ALLO-501,ALLO-501A and ALLO-715, the timing and ability to initiate a clinical trial of ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks' nirogacestat and a clinical trial of ALLO-316, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate a clinical trial of ALLO-605, the ability to manufacture AlloCAR T™ therapies for use in clinical trials, and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T™ therapy. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene's expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Caution should be exercised when interpreting results from separate trials involving separate product candidates. There are differences in the clinical trial design, patient populations, and the product candidates themselves, and the results from the clinical trials of autologous products may have no interpretative value on our existing or future results.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

2

The Allogene Vision

Create and lead the next revolution in cancer treatment by delivering to patients the first AlloCAR T™ therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors.

3

Allogene: Singular Focus on Allogeneic Cell Therapy

SUCCESSFUL TRACK RECORD OF EXECUTION

2018

Manufacturing

Clinical Trial

Breaking Down

Demonstrating

Pipeline

Allogene

Experience

Execution

Allogeneic

Efficacy

Progress

2021

Launch

Hurdles

From launch to

Delivered

Leading the field

Controlling Graft

Complete Responses

5 clinical trials planned

leadership in less

uninterrupted

with 75+ patients

vs Host Disease

and Minimal Residual

in 2021, including:

than 3 years

supply for all

treated with

(GvHD) and

Disease (MRD)

1st pivotal trial

clinical trials

AlloCAR T

AlloCAR T cell

responses observed

Raised $1.5B in

rejection

1st solid tumor trial

aggregate capital

Newark facility on

2 key Phase 1

Proof-of-Concept for

1st combo trial

track to begin

datasets presented

Creating a

proprietary

1st TurboCAR trial

production in 2021

in 2020 at major

window of cell

lymphodepletion

medical meetings

persistence

platform

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:23:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
