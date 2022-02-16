Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLO   US0197701065

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allogene Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022

02/16/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the close of the market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time/5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Audio Webcast
The webcast will be made available on the Company's website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

Dial-In Information
Live (U.S. / Canada): 1 (866) 940-5062
Live (International): 1 (409) 216-0618
Conference ID: 4973864

About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the ability to develop allogeneic CAR T products for cancer and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

AlloCAR T™ is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:
Christine Cassiano
Chief Communications Officer
(714) 552-0326
Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com


All news about ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:31aAllogene Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on F..
GL
02/11Cellectis' Licensed Partner, Allogene Therapeutics Announces Removal of FDA Clinical Ho..
AQ
02/08ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS : ALLO January 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
01/26Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Confere..
GL
01/18Cellectis' Licensed Partner, Allogene Therapeutics, Announces Removal of FDA Clinical H..
AQ
01/14INSIDER BUY : Allogene Therapeutics
MT
01/12Allogene Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Collaboration and Global License Agreement wi..
AQ
01/11ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS : JPM Presentation 2022
PU
01/11TRANSCRIPT : Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Confe..
CI
01/11Allogene Therapeutics Enters Into Cancer Therapy Collaboration With Antion Biosciences
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -265 M - -
Net cash 2021 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 452 M 1 452 M -
EV / Sales 2021 25,0x
EV / Sales 2022 373x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 10,19 $
Average target price 31,69 $
Spread / Average Target 211%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David D. Chang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Arie S. Belldegrun Executive Chairman
Alison Moore Chief Technical Officer
Barbra Sasu Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-31.70%1 452
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.54%76 931
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.22%67 073
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.29%59 421
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.07%43 058
BIONTECH SE-36.60%39 474