Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The Company is focused on the development of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of multiple allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidates utilizing protein engineering, gene editing, gene insertion, and advanced T cell manufacturing technologies. Its advanced product candidates, ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A, are engineered allogeneic CAR T cell therapies that target CD19, a protein expressed on the cell surface of B cells and a validated target for B cell-driven hematological malignancies. It is also developing engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for multiple myeloma, clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), and other blood cancers and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates include ALLO-501, ALLO-501A, ALLO-715, ALLO-605, ALLO-316, and ALLO-647.

