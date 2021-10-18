ALLOT ( : “Company or “Allot”) Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company - Form 6-K

ALLOT LTD. (the "Company or "Allot")

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company





The Company is pleased to announce that the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on November 30, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Israel time at the offices of the Company, at 22 Hanagar Street, Neve Ne'eman Industrial Zone B, Hod Hasharon Israel (the "AnnualMeeting"). The health and well-being of our employees and shareholders are of paramount importance to us, and we are closely monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Although we intend to hold the Annual Meeting in person, we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns our shareholders may have and the protocols that governments may impose. As such, we reserve the right to convert to a virtual only meeting format should meeting in person become unsafe or otherwise impracticable as a result of COVID-19. If we convert to a virtual only meeting format, we will announce the decision to do so in advance in a Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting.





The following items are on the agenda of the Annual Meeting:





1. To approve an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association, effective immediately upon the approval of this Proposal 1, to provide for the elimination of the different classes of members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), so that after completion of their current term, the term of each director who is elected or reelected at or after the Annual Meeting (other than Outside Directors, who shall continue to serve for fixed three-year terms in accordance with the Israel Companies Law, 5759-1999, as amended (the "Israel Companies Law")) shall be one (1) year.





2. To reelect Manuel Echanove as a Class III director to serve until the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (or, if Proposal 1 is approved, to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders), and until his successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until his office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel Companies Law.





3. To reelect Yigal Jacoby as a Class III director and Chairman of the Board, to serve until the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (or, if Proposal 1 is approved, to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders), and until his successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until his office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel Companies Law.





4. To elect Efrat Makov as an Outside Director (as defined in the Israel Companies Law) of the Company, to serve for a term of three years commencing as of the Annual Meeting, or until her office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel Companies Law.





5. To approve a grant of 40,000 RSUs of the Company to Erez Antebi, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.



