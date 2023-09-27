UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of September 2023
Commission File Number: 001-33129
ALLOT LTD.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
22 Hanagar Street
Neve Ne'eman Industrial Zone B
Hod-Hasharon 45240
Israel
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ___
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ___
Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ☐ No ☒
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- ________
EXPLANATORY NOTE
On September 27, 2023, Allot Ltd. (the "Company") announced the appointment of David Reis as Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board") and a Director of the Company. Mr. Reis's appointment as Chairman will take immediate effect.
Mr. Reis, [62], has also served as a director of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) since June 2013. Since 2017, Mr. Reis serves as Chairman of Enercon Technologies Ltd., Tuttnauer Ltd and Highcon Ltd. He also served as a Director of Objet from 2003 until the closing of the Stratasys-Objet merger. Mr. Reis served as the Stratasys Chief Executive Officer from March 2009 until June 2016 (and, prior to the Stratasys-Objet merger, as Objet's CEO). Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer and President of NUR Macroprinters Ltd. (NURMF.PK), a wide format printer manufacturer that was acquired by HP, from February 2006 to March 2008. Prior to joining NUR, Mr. Reis served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of ImageID, an automatic identification and data capture solution provider, and of Scitex Vision (Nasdaq & TASE: SCIX), a developer and manufacturer of wide-format printers. Mr. Reis holds a B.A. in Economics and Management from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from the University of Denver. Reis is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program.
Concurrent with Mr. Reis's appointment as Chairman, Yigal Jacoby notified the Company of his resignation as a director of the Company effective on December 31, 2023. Mr. Jacoby's resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company or its management on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices. Mr. Jacoby is stepping down from his role as Chairman in order to focus on other opportunities.
On September 27, 2023, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Mr. Reis and resignation of Mr. Jacoby.
A copy of the press release entitled "Allot Announces Appointment of David Reis as Chairman of the Board" is attached to this Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.1.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Allot Ltd.
By: /s/ Ziv Leitman
Ziv Leitman
Chief Financial Officer
Date: September 27, 2023
EXHIBIT INDEX
The following exhibit has been filed as part of this Form 6-K:
Exhibit Number
Description
99.1Allot Announces Appointment of David Reis as Chairman of the Board
Exhibit 99.1
Allot Announces Appointment of David Reis as Chairman of the Board
Former Chairman and Founder, Yigal Jacoby, to Remain a Director
Through the End of the Year
Hod Hasharon, Israel - September 27, 2023 - (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Reis as Chairman of the Board effective immediately. Current Chairman and Founder, Yigal Jacoby, has decided to step down from his position as Chairman in order to focus on other opportunities. He will remain a director until the end of this year.
"David brings decades of experience leading high growth companies," said Mr. Jacoby. "I am confident that under his leadership, Allot will drive profitable growth. I am honored to have founded Allot, and to have served initially as its CEO and then a director for over 20 years. Now is the right time to transition the leadership of the Board and for me to focus on other opportunities."
Mr. Reis has served as a director of Stratasys for the last seven years, including three years as Vice Chairman and before that as Chief Executive Officer for four years. He has significant additional experience as a Chief Executive officer and board member of public and private companies. Mr. Reis added, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my deep appreciation to Yigal for his leadership of Allot from inception and through its IPO until today. Looking ahead, I believe Allot has tremendous potential for future growth, and I am excited for the opportunity to lead its Board."
Mr. Reis' appointment as a director is subject to ratification by shareholders at Allot's next annual general meeting which is expected to be held in early December 2023.
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Allot Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2023 10:26:01 UTC.