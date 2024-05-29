Hod Hasharon, Israel, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced the appointment of Mrs. Liat Nahum as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Nahum, who will join Allot on July 1st, 2024, brings with her significant financial and international management experience from leadership roles at publicly listed technology companies.

“I am happy to welcome Liat to our executive team. She will partner with me to usher in a new chapter for Allot, with the goal of driving renewed business success. Liat brings more than twenty years of experience, great talent, and finance and business leadership at top tier hi-tech companies. I am confident that she will significantly contribute to our finance and business strategy," said Eyal Harari, Chief Executive Officer of Allot.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Allot,” said Liat Nahum, Allot’s incoming CFO. “I look forward to joining the leadership team, contributing the knowledge and perspective I have gained from my extensive industry experience, and playing an active role in the success of the organization.”

Prior to joining Allot, Nahum served for more than 20 years in a wide range of financial leadership roles, most recently as a Strategic Business Executive and Director of Finance at Amdocs Ltd., a public NASDAQ listed, multinational telecommunications technology company that specializes in software and services for communications, media and financial services providers and digital enterprises. Previously, she served as VP of Finance at Taboola Inc, a public NASDAQ listed, advertising technology company that provides content recommendation sponsored links to advertising partners.

Mrs. Nahum is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the University of Haifa and an M.B.A. in Accounting and Business Management from the Ruppin Academic Center.

