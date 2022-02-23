Log in
    ALLT   IL0010996549

ALLOT LTD.

(ALLT)
Allot : Consumers demand cybersecurity. Can you afford not to provide it?

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
If you had asked 8,000 global subscribers about mobile security and parental controls, what do you think they would say?

Is mobile security important? Who do they trust to keep them secure across their mobile devices? Where do they expect to get security? And are they going to switch to another provider if they think their security offering is better?

Well, you don't need to ask because we did the hard work for you.

Allot teamed up with London-based Coleman Parkes Research to ask the pressing questions.

Want all of the answers? Get the full report here.

Not yet ready? Here's a taste.

  • Security is more important than entertainment - 88% of consumers place mobile security as a top priority while only 49% thought that mobile entertainment was a top priority.
  • Consumers are confused - 57% of consumers said they did not know which cybersecurity solution to choose compared with 31% In Q4 2020.
  • Subscribers expect secure connectivity - 62% of respondents said that secure connectivity is a core offering that they expect from mobile service providers.
  • Security should be on the device - 84% of respondents think that security should already be on the device or the responsibility of the device manufacturer or service provider.
  • Mobile providers are trusted partners - 75% said they trust their mobile provider to protect them from cyber threats.
  • No one expects a free lunch - More than 90% of consumers are willing to pay for cyber protection.

Join the conversation. Check out our podcast and watch our webinar.

Disclaimer

Allot Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 145 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 75,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 287 M 287 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 95,3%
Allot Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Erez Haim Antebi President & Chief Executive Officer
Ziv Leitman Chief Financial Officer
Yigal Jacoby Chairman
Noam Lila Senior VP-Customer Success & Operations
Steven D. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLOT LTD.-33.42%287
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.4.96%107 439
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.9.07%60 343
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.13.26%32 579
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-2.21%25 867
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED16.04%18 212