Allot : Q3 2020 Factsheet

COMPANY PROFILE

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprise worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, trac control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, ﬁxed and cloud service providers as well as over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

MARKET FOCUS

Security: Allot Secure is a security service delivery platform designed to empower CSPs to provide a seamless customer experience by uniﬁying network-based security, home gateway security and security clients in a branded value added service.

Actionable Intelligence: Allot Smart solutions give CSPs and enterprises the ability to see, classify and quantify all of the activity on their networks so they can ensure consistent and reliable quality of experience and service.

RECENT ACTIVITY

Allot continues to successfully execute its long term growth plan with new recurring revenue Security as a service deals and continued growth in the Allot Smart and regulatory compliance markets. This is reﬂected in year over year revenue growth of 26%, with third quarter 2020 revenue of $34.8 million, and gross margins of 69%.

Guidance for 2020 revenue is between $135 and $140 million, representing accelerated double-digityear-over-year growth.

SHARE CHART as of October 31, 2020

QUARTERLY REVENUES - in $M