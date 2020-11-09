Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allot Ltd.    ALLT   IL0010996549

ALLOT LTD.

(ALLT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/06 04:00:00 pm
10.06 USD   -1.18%
04:06aALLOT : Q3 2020 Factsheet
PU
04:04aALLOT : Q3 2020 IR Presentation
PU
10/29MEO Launches Cybersecurity Service for Mobile Subscribers, Powered by Allot
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allot : Q3 2020 Factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 04:06am EST

/Q3 2020

www.allot.com

COMPANY PROFILE

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprise worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, trac control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, ﬁxed and cloud service providers as well as over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

MARKET FOCUS

Security: Allot Secure is a security service delivery platform designed to empower CSPs to provide a seamless customer experience by uniﬁying network-based security, home gateway security and security clients in a branded value added service.

Actionable Intelligence: Allot Smart solutions give CSPs and enterprises the ability to see, classify and quantify all of the activity on their networks so they can ensure consistent and reliable quality of experience and service.

RECENT ACTIVITY

Allot continues to successfully execute its long term growth plan with new recurring revenue Security as a service deals and continued growth in the Allot Smart and regulatory compliance markets. This is reﬂected in year over year revenue growth of 26%, with third quarter 2020 revenue of $34.8 million, and gross margins of 69%.

Guidance for 2020 revenue is between $135 and $140 million, representing accelerated double-digityear-over-year growth.

SHARE CHART

as of October 31, 2020

QUARTERLY REVENUES - in $M

33

35

31

27

28

29

16% CAGR

25

110

96

82

2017

2018

2019

4

2019

2020

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Erez Antebi, CEO

Ronen Priel, CTO

Ziv Leitman, CFO

Vered Zur, VP Marketing

Ran Fridman, EVP Global Sales

Yael Villa, SVP Cyber Security Business

Keren Rubanenko, SVP Allot Smart

Unit

Business Unit

Hagay Katz, VP Strategic Accounts,

Rael Kolevsohn, VP General Counsel

Cyber Security

Pini Gvili, VP Operations

Mark Shteiman, VP Product

Management, Allot Smart Business Unit

Ronit Weinstein , VP Human Resources

Aharon Mullokandov, VP R&D,

Cyber Security Business Unit

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Yigal Jacoby, Chairman

Steven D. Levy

Nurit Benjamini

Miron (Ronnie) Kenneth

Itsik Danzinger

Nadav Zohar

Manuel Echanove

STOCK FUNDAMENTALS

as of October 31, 2020

Ticker

ALLT

Exchanges

Nasdaq, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Industry

Technology; Communications Services

No. of Shares

35.3M

Outstanding

52 week High

$13.05

52 week Low

$6.44

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019 Revenues: $110M

2020 Q3 Revenues: $34.8M, up 26% YoY

Expected to be proﬁtable in Q4/20

Cash and investments as of Sept. 30, 2020: $107M

2020 Revenue Guidance: $135-140M

LATEST NEWS

Oct 29, 2020: MEO Launches Cybersecurity Service for Mobile Subscribers, Powered by Allot

Oct 21, 2020: Tier-1Telecom Service Provider in APAC Selects Allot HomeSecure to Provide Cyber-protectionto Consumers

Oct 13, 2020: Tier-1Telco in APAC Selects Allot Congestion Management for Quality of Experience Improvement and CAPEX Savings

Oct 5, 2020: Telefónica Expands 'Conexión Segura' Security-as-a-Service Solution Powered by Allot to Protect Spanish SMBs from Cyberattacks

Aug 24, 2020: New Zealand's DIA Selects Allot to Protect Its Citizens from Digital Child Exploitation Content

May 26, 2020: Allot Launches BusinessSecure, a New Solution for Telcos to Protect Their Business Customers from Cyberattacks

All reported results are Non-GAAP.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Allot Communications Inc.

Allot Communications Ltd.

GK Investor Relations

Allot

USA

EMEA

Ehud Helft / Kenny Green

Seth Greenberg

Tel: 1-781-939-9300

Tel: +972 9 761-9200

Tel: 1-646-688-3559 eMail: Allot@gkir.com

Tel: +972 9 761-9200 eMail: investors@allot.com

Disclaimer

Allot Communications Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLOT LTD.
04:06aALLOT : Q3 2020 Factsheet
PU
04:04aALLOT : Q3 2020 IR Presentation
PU
10/29MEO Launches Cybersecurity Service for Mobile Subscribers, Powered by Allot
GL
10/21Tier-1 Telecom Service Provider in APAC Selects Allot HomeSecure to Provide C..
GL
10/21ALLOT : Is Telco Cybersecurity the New Competitive Edge for Service Providers?
PU
10/15Allot to Host Thrird Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call on Novembe..
GL
10/13Tier-1 Telco in APAC Selects Allot Congestion Management for Quality of Exper..
GL
10/05Telefónica Expands ‘Conexión Segura' Security-as-a-Service Solution Pow..
GL
08/24New Zealand's DIA Selects Allot to Protect Its Citizens from Digital Child Ex..
GL
08/04ALLOT : Q2 2020 Factsheet
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 136 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -44,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 354 M 354 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 493
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart ALLOT LTD.
Duration : Period :
Allot Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLOT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,40 $
Last Close Price 10,06 $
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erez Haim Antebi President & Chief Executive Officer
Yigal Jacoby Chairman
Pinchas Gvili Vice President-Operations
Ziv Leitman Chief Financial Officer
Ronen Priel Chief Technology Offer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLOT LTD.18.35%354
INWIT S.P.A.17.41%11 700
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-28.91%4 487
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK24.22%3 518
CHORUS LIMITED39.81%2 622
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK22.36%2 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group