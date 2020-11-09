Allot : Q3 2020 IR Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; the impact of government regulation on demand for our products; our failure to increase the functionality and features of our products; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; the failure of our products adversely impacting customers' networks; managing lengthy sales cycles; greater operational risk associated with large projects; our dependence on third party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; our failure to comply with regulatory requirements; our dependence on traffic management systems and network management application suites for the substantial majority of our revenues; the loss of rights to use third-party solutions integrated into our products; undetected errors in our products; our dependence on a single third-party subcontractor for a significant portion of our products; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Allot is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers.
Markets
Installed Base
Company Highlights
• Communication
•
Hundreds of CSPs
• ALLT (NASDAQ, TASE)
Service Providers (CSPs)
•
Tier-1 operators
• 2019 revenue: $110M
• Mid - Large Enterprises
•
Global Presence
• 2020 Guidance: $135M-$140m
• Strong Balance Sheet: Cash and investments: $107M
The
Market
Trends
CONNECTIVITY
VULNERABILITY
COMPLEXITY
54% - 68%
The
top priority
The
care about privacy & security when
CSP
drive growth via digital media,
Consumer
accessing the internet via mobile phones2
IT services, IoT and security1
45%
will to pay for security services3
The
Opportunity
The next big thing for CSPs…
Not just broadband, Secured Broadband
1. Gartner: Market Trends: Top 10 Priorities for CSPs Worldwide, 2017-2020 2.KPMG, Deloitte 3.Consumer Survey, Deloitte
The Allot Opportunity
OECD Connectivity
Revenue
Mobile and Fixed Broadband
CSP Potential Revenues from Security
Addressable Market
$600B* 1.7B
Consumers
$30B (5% incremental revenue)
$6B
(20%)
* OECD.org June 2017
Allot Secure
anywhere, any device, any threat protection
Protects all devices, including IoT, in smart homes
Integrates with existing home router
Full home network visibility
Protecting all device, including IoT, for SMBs
Secure the business network
Harden the CPE
Unified Customer Centric Experience
across all platforms
Network based security from Malware, Phishing, Ransomware, crypto mining, and harmful sites
Protects against malware, botnets and DDoS attacks
Behavior profiling
Behavior assurance
Inline mitigation of DDoS attacks
Inbound and Outbound
Detection and mitigation under a minute
Protects network elements from overload
Protecting Mobile Users
>23M
Up to 50%
€1
10
High NPS
Mobiles
Adoption
Monthly
Markets
Globally
In the first nine months of 2016 Vodafone Secure Net blocked 154 million threats, 50,000 of them ransomware attacks"
Our Secure Net product is already €160 million in revenue...
we have been building quietly and we will leverage on"
Economia El Pais, Madrid Oct. 31, 2016
Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao, May 15, 2018
Touching the Subscriber
Security Icon
Touch Icon to access
Secure and Manage your Home Network
indicates protection
personal service portal
edition.cnn.com
Penetration Rates by Markets
% Penetration
Months Since Implementation
Security Traction
US OPERATOR
TIER2
LATAMOPERATOR
SECaaS
Recurring
Security
Revenues
CEE OPERATOR
EMPRESAS Austria
Hutchison Group
TIER2
APACOPERATOR
MAR* Total 2019: $85M 2020 Guidance: $140M
*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon
transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot 11 would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.
Allot Smart
insightful, inline, intelligence
Allot Smart
Core Technology
DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) for very large pipes
Leverages Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.
