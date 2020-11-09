Allot : Q3 2020 IR Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; the impact of government regulation on demand for our products; our failure to increase the functionality and features of our products; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; the failure of our products adversely impacting customers' networks; managing lengthy sales cycles; greater operational risk associated with large projects; our dependence on third party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; our failure to comply with regulatory requirements; our dependence on traffic management systems and network management application suites for the substantial majority of our revenues; the loss of rights to use third-party solutions integrated into our products; undetected errors in our products; our dependence on a single third-party subcontractor for a significant portion of our products; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2