Allot : Q3 2021 Factsheet

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprise worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, ﬁxed and cloud service providers as well as over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.
MARKET FOCUS
Security: Allot is revolutionizing consumer cybersecurity. The Allot Secure suite of network-based cybersecurity solutions gives CSPs a clientless, zero-touch branded service that protects their consumer and small business customers from cyberthreats wherever they are and on any device.
Actionable Intelligence: Allot Smart solutions give CSPs and enterprises the ability to see, classify and quantify all of the activity on their networks so they can ensure consistent and reliable quality of experience and service.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Allot continues to successfully execute its long term growth plan with:
4 news security deals in EMEA & APAC announced in Q3
2021 guidance includes recurring revenue security deals to be closed with MAR* of over $180 million
Recurring security revenues totaled $2M in 2020, with guidance of $4.1-4.3M for 2021 and expectations for $10-15M in 2022
2020 year over year annual revenue growth of 23%
2020 Gross margins of 71%
SHARE CHART
October 31, 2021
QUARTERLY REVENUES - in $M
38
MANAGEMENT TEAM
Erez Antebi, CEO
Dr. Yael Villa, SVP Cyber Security
Ziv Leitman, CFO
Business Unit
Mark Shteiman, VP Product
Assaf Eyal, SVP Global Sales
Management, Allot Smart Business
Keren Rubanenko, SVP
Unit
Allot Smart Business Unit
Aharon Mullokandov, VP R&D,
Rael Kolevsohn, VP General Counsel
Cyber Security Business Unit
Ronit Weinstein, VP Human
Resources
Noam Lila, VP Customer Success
Vered Zur, VP Marketing
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Yigal Jacoby, Chairman
Steven D. Levy
Nurit Benjamini
Miron (Ronnie) Kenneth
Itsik Danzinger
Nadav Zohar
Manuel Echanove
STOCK FUNDAMENTALS
as of October 31, 2021
Ticker
ALLT
Exchanges
Nasdaq & Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Industry
Software: Cybersecurity
No. of Shares Outstanding
36.4M
52 week High
$21.04
52 week Low
$9.58
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2020 Revenues: $136M
2021 Q3 Revenues: $38M, up 10% YoY
Cash and investments as of September 30, 2021: $99M
*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.