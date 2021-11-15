Log in
    ALLT   IL0010996549

ALLOT LTD.

(ALLT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/12 04:00:00 pm
12.32 USD   +3.44%
03:40aALLOT : Q3 2021 Factsheet
PU
03:30aALLOT : Q3 2021 IR Presentation
PU
11/11BofA Securities Lowers Allot to Neutral From Buy, Price Target to $14 From $21
MT
Allot : Q3 2021 Factsheet

11/15/2021
/ Q3 2021

www.allot.com

COMPANY PROFILE

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprise worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, ﬁxed and cloud service providers as well as over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

MARKET FOCUS

Security: Allot is revolutionizing consumer cybersecurity. The Allot Secure suite of network-based cybersecurity solutions gives CSPs a clientless, zero-touch branded service that protects their consumer and small business customers from cyberthreats wherever they are and on any device.

Actionable Intelligence: Allot Smart solutions give CSPs and enterprises the ability to see, classify and quantify all of the activity on their networks so they can ensure consistent and reliable quality of experience and service.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Allot continues to successfully execute its long term growth plan with:

  • 4 news security deals in EMEA & APAC announced in Q3
  • 2021 guidance includes recurring revenue security deals to be closed with MAR* of over $180 million
  • Recurring security revenues totaled $2M in 2020, with guidance of $4.1-4.3M for 2021 and expectations for $10-15M in 2022
  • 2020 year over year annual revenue growth of 23%
  • 2020 Gross margins of 71%

SHARE CHART

October 31, 2021

QUARTERLY REVENUES - in $M

38

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Erez Antebi, CEO

Dr. Yael Villa, SVP Cyber Security

Ziv Leitman, CFO

Business Unit

Mark Shteiman, VP Product

Assaf Eyal, SVP Global Sales

Management, Allot Smart Business

Keren Rubanenko, SVP

Unit

Allot Smart Business Unit

Aharon Mullokandov, VP R&D,

Rael Kolevsohn, VP General Counsel

Cyber Security Business Unit

Ronit Weinstein, VP Human

Resources

Noam Lila, VP Customer Success

Vered Zur, VP Marketing

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Yigal Jacoby, Chairman

Steven D. Levy

Nurit Benjamini

Miron (Ronnie) Kenneth

Itsik Danzinger

Nadav Zohar

Manuel Echanove

STOCK FUNDAMENTALS

as of October 31, 2021

Ticker

ALLT

Exchanges

Nasdaq & Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Industry

Software: Cybersecurity

No. of Shares Outstanding

36.4M

52 week High

$21.04

52 week Low

$9.58

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020 Revenues: $136M

2021 Q3 Revenues: $38M, up 10% YoY

Cash and investments as of September 30, 2021: $99M

2021 Revenue Guidance: $145-146M

LATEST NEWS

Oct 11, 2021: Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity Services

Oct 7, 2021: Mexican Broadband Provider Selects Allot Cybersecurity Solution to Protect Small Business and Home Office Customers from Cyberattacks

Oct 2, 2021: Japanese Broadband Provider Asahi Net Launches Allot Traffic Management Solution

Sep 22, 2021: Italy's Eolo Expands Allot NetworkSecure License to Meet Growing Demand for Cybersecurity Services

Jul 21, 2021: Two CSPs in APAC Select Allot Secure Solutions to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Consumer and SMB Customers

Jul 14, 2021: Central European CSP Selects Allot to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Their Consumer Customers

All reported results are Non-GAAP.

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Ehud Helft / Kenny Green, GK Investor Relations

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Seth Greenberg, Allot

+1 212 378 8040 | Allot@gkir.com

+972 9 761-9200 | investors@allot.com

Disclaimer

Allot Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
