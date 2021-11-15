Allot : Q3 2021 Factsheet

COMPANY PROFILE

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprise worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, ﬁxed and cloud service providers as well as over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

MARKET FOCUS

Security: Allot is revolutionizing consumer cybersecurity. The Allot Secure suite of network-based cybersecurity solutions gives CSPs a clientless, zero-touch branded service that protects their consumer and small business customers from cyberthreats wherever they are and on any device.

Actionable Intelligence: Allot Smart solutions give CSPs and enterprises the ability to see, classify and quantify all of the activity on their networks so they can ensure consistent and reliable quality of experience and service.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Allot continues to successfully execute its long term growth plan with:

4 news security deals in EMEA & APAC announced in Q3

2021 guidance includes recurring revenue security deals to be closed with MAR* of over $180 million

Recurring security revenues totaled $2M in 2020, with guidance of $4.1-4.3M for 2021 and expectations for $10-15M in 2022

$4.1-4.3M for 2021 and expectations for $10-15M in 2022 2020 year over year annual revenue growth of 23%

2020 Gross margins of 71%

SHARE CHART October 31, 2021

QUARTERLY REVENUES - in $M