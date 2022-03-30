Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allot Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLT   IL0010996549

ALLOT LTD.

(ALLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allot : What was in store in the first quarter? Q1 2022 threat roundup

03/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The threat landscape is as active as ever.

This past quarter, Communication Service Providers that use Allot Secure saw several interesting new threats., including several threats that we thought had disappeared.

Here are three things that we found:

  • A rise and resurgence of banker trojans and other malware
  • Cryptocurrency trading scams
  • An explosion of adware

This is covered in-depth in Allot's latest threat bulletin.

Rise in banker trojans

A banker trojan is a malicious computer program designed to gain access to privileged information from an online banking system. The Bian Banking Trojan was first discovered in 2019 and then went silent. However, it's back. Allot security researchers have seen a resurgence since November 2021.

Allot researchers identified several hundred thousand blocks of the Coper banking trojan. First discovered in Columbia, it has spread to other parts of Latin America and has also been identified in Europe.

Allot researchers have also identified and blocked the Emotet malware. EUROPOL, the European Union's law enforcement agency, announced that they disrupted the Emotet botnet in early January 2021. But it's back.

The fake cryptocurrency trading scam

Website spoofing is the act of creating a fake website to mislead visitors that the website is a different one. The website usually has a similar design as the real website.

For example, millions of subscribers of CSPs using Allot Secure were protected from website spoofing from a popular cryptocurrency trading site, Gate.io.

The site's popularity made it a target for a lookalike site so criminals can trick users into giving up their credentials.

Want to see what the real and spoofed site look like? Read the threat bulletin.

The explosion of adware

The past few months also saw a rise in adware. We saw many cases of Fyben, targeting devices running Android. While Fyben is not a new threat, Allot security researchers identified a significant increase in blocks.

For the complete analysis and further details, check out our March threat bulletin.

Disclaimer

Allot Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLOT LTD.
03:45aALLOT : What was in store in the first quarter? Q1 2022 threat roundup
PU
03/23ALLOT : Limitless bandwidth is not a panacea for mission-critical application QoE
PU
02/23Outerbridge Capital Sends Letter to the Board of Allot Ltd.
CI
02/23ALLOT : Consumers demand cybersecurity. Can you afford not to provide it?
PU
02/22Allot Research Finds that 88% of Global Consumers Consider Mobile Security a Top Priori..
GL
02/22ALLOT : Why DDoS is still a major attack vector and how to protect against it
PU
02/17BofA Securities Lowers Allot to Underperform From Neutral, Price Target to $10 From $14
MT
02/16Needham Adjusts Allot's Price Target to $16 from $22, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/15SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Leading Tuesday Markets Advance
MT
02/15Allot Swings to Q4 Adjusted Loss; Issues 2022 Revenue Guidance; Shares Plunge Tuesday A..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLOT LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 150 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 49,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 308 M 308 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart ALLOT LTD.
Duration : Period :
Allot Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLOT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,43 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 83,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Haim Antebi President & Chief Executive Officer
Ziv Leitman Chief Financial Officer
Yigal Jacoby Chairman
Noam Lila Senior VP-Customer Success & Operations
Steven D. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLOT LTD.-29.04%308
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-1.14%93 094
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.22.69%63 157
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.8.13%30 090
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.16%26 316
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.8.24%15 157