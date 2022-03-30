Allot : What was in store in the first quarter? Q1 2022 threat roundup

The threat landscape is as active as ever.

This past quarter, Communication Service Providers that use Allot Secure saw several interesting new threats., including several threats that we thought had disappeared.

Here are three things that we found:

A rise and resurgence of banker trojans and other malware

Cryptocurrency trading scams

An explosion of adware

This is covered in-depth in Allot's latest threat bulletin.

A banker trojan is a malicious computer program designed to gain access to privileged information from an online banking system. The Bian Banking Trojan was first discovered in 2019 and then went silent. However, it's back. Allot security researchers have seen a resurgence since November 2021.

Allot researchers identified several hundred thousand blocks of the Coper banking trojan. First discovered in Columbia, it has spread to other parts of Latin America and has also been identified in Europe.

Allot researchers have also identified and blocked the Emotet malware. EUROPOL, the European Union's law enforcement agency, announced that they disrupted the Emotet botnet in early January 2021. But it's back.

Website spoofing is the act of creating a fake website to mislead visitors that the website is a different one. The website usually has a similar design as the real website.

For example, millions of subscribers of CSPs using Allot Secure were protected from website spoofing from a popular cryptocurrency trading site, Gate.io.

The site's popularity made it a target for a lookalike site so criminals can trick users into giving up their credentials.

Want to see what the real and spoofed site look like? Read the threat bulletin.

The past few months also saw a rise in adware. We saw many cases of Fyben, targeting devices running Android. While Fyben is not a new threat, Allot security researchers identified a significant increase in blocks.

For the complete analysis and further details, check out our March threat bulletin.