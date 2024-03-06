Allot is recognized for its valuable contribution to the consumer and small business security industry.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and converged network-native security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Allot as the 2024 Customer Value Leader in the SOHO and consumer space for its contribution to CSP security.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

In recognizing Allot’s consumer security services solutions for this award, Frost & Sullivan’s panel of research analysts pointed out that the Allot security suite delivers better protection and ease of use compared to competing solutions. The analysts noted that the Allot solution offers simpler integration into customer applications and websites and that Allot delivers an overall superior customer experience. In addition, Allot displays strengths in the fields of innovation, market performance, and its forward-looking approach.

The Allot Secure network-native security solution is implemented in the core or at the edge of the network. The solution is powered by NetworkSecure, HomeSecure, or DNS Secure, which can be deployed as standalone software or as a virtual network function. Allot Secure network-native security enforces customer policies, both for security and parental control, to ensure a safe internet experience. With zero-touch onboarding, meaning no installation on the part of the end user, Allot Secure delivers service adoption rates that can reach as high as 50%.

"Frost & Sullivan commends Allot for simplifying top-class security adoption for CSPs and end users. The company’s commitment to operational efficiency sets industry benchmarks and ensures that businesses and consumers can confidently rely on its security solutions," said Rabin Dhakal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Allot stands at the forefront of innovation and customer centricity, poised to reshape the landscape of network intelligence and security solutions.”

"Needless to say, we are thrilled that our CSP consumer security services solution, Allot Secure, was singled out on its merits. This award correlates with the praise that we receive from our CSP customers for Allot Secure and with our market-leading position in network-native consumer-oriented security services," said Vered Zur, CMO at Allot.

Read more about the award that Frost & Sullivan granted to Allot.

Attachment