Allot and Singtel Partner to offer Cybersecurity Services to Singtel's Small and Medium Business Customers

Hod Hasharon, Israel, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that it is partnering with Singtel to offer cybersecurity services to Singtel’s Small and Medium Sized Business (SMB) customers.

Allot NetworkSecure is a network-based solution, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, CSPs can offer their customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware and can enable customers to block inappropriate categories of web content for their employees. An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. NetworkSecure provides subscribers with a unified user experience on all devices for cybersecurity and content filtering, including configuration, reporting and alarm management. NetworkSecure makes it possible for customers to benefit from cybersecurity services with no IT expertise required. NetworkSecure can easily scale to millions of subscribers, making it an ideal solution for large and growing networks.

“Our CSP customers around the world understand the cybersecurity needs of SMBs to keep their businesses running smoothly” said Weiming Li, VP Sales APAC for Allot “We are very pleased to have Singtel as our strategic partner.”

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers Globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

