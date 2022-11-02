Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allot Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLT   IL0010996549

ALLOT LTD.

(ALLT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
3.990 USD   +1.27%
06:02aAllot to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on November 15, 2022
GL
06:01aAllot to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on November 15, 2022
AQ
10/31Allot, Vantiva Collaborate to Offer Network Security Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allot to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on November 15, 2022

11/02/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel). The unaudited financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/.

The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call. 

 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com


Analyst Recommendations on ALLOT LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 48,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 M 146 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 749
Free-Float 93,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,99 $
Average target price 9,13 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Haim Antebi President & Chief Executive Officer
Ziv Leitman Chief Financial Officer
Yigal Jacoby Chief Executive Officer
Noam Lila Senior VP-Customer Success & Operations
Steven D. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLOT LTD.-66.41%146
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-41.60%1 165
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-20.52%684
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-13.00%411
AFC AJAX NV-20.14%212
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE38.50%155