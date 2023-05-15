Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allot Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLT   IL0010996549

ALLOT LTD.

(ALLT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
2.690 USD   -3.24%
05:15aEastern European Telecom Group and Allot Partner to Launch Consumer Cybersecurity Services
GL
05/11Tier-1 Fixed Broadband Operator, with Millions of Subscribers in Latin America, Selects Allot HomeSecure to Provide Cyber Protection Services
GL
05/11Tier-1 Fixed Broadband Operator Selects Allot HomeSecure to Provide Cyber Protection Services
CI
Eastern European Telecom Group and Allot Partner to Launch Consumer Cybersecurity Services

05/15/2023 | 05:15am EDT
PPF Telecom Group Chooses Allot Solutions to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity Services for Multiple Mobile Service Providers

Hod Hasharon, Israel, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that, in a deal earlier in 2022, PPF Telecom Group has chosen Allot Secure solutions, including DNS Secure, to provide cybersecurity services to the consumer customers of four of their subsidiary mobile service providers – O2 in Czechia and Slovakia, and Yettel in Hungary and Serbia.

Allot has already implemented and launched DNS Secure in two of the subsidiaries of the PPF Telecom Group in Serbia and Hungary. The agreement follows the successful implementation of Allot NetworkSecure in one of the group’s mobile service providers – Yettel Bulgaria.

Allot DNS Secure provides protection against a range of cyber threats including malware, ransomware and phishing attacks. The agreement also includes parental controls to give parents peace of mind when deciding which content is appropriate for their children’s consumption.

“Our goal is to deliver hassle-free cybersecurity protection to our consumer customers at an affordable price,” commented Roman Staněk, Chief Technology Officer at PPF Telecom Group. “We were looking for a security solution that gives our customers and network powerful malware and phishing attack protection, content control and allows for rapid large-scale deployment. Allot DNS Secure fulfilled our expectations.“

“We are pleased that the relationship with the PPF Telecom Group has extended beyond the Yettel Bulgaria deployment,” said Amir Oren, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Allot. “Our track record, coupled with our proven ability to deploy a group-wide solution simultaneously in multiple counties is a major reason that Allot Secure was selected to be implemented in all of the group’s service provider subsidiaries.”

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

About PPF Telecom Group
PPF Telecom Group is a leading provider of telecommunication services in the CEE region, active in five markets (Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Serbia) providing mobile, fixed-line, data and internet television services. It has 18 million mobile customers, 1.1 million fixed broadband customers, and more than 700 thousand PayTV subscribers. The Group has 12,700 employees and EUR 1.6 bn EBITDA (FY 2022).

www.ppftelecomgroup.eu

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


