Entel Peru Launches Allot Security-as-a-Service Solution to Protect Mobile Users from Cyberattacks

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, announced today that Entel, Peru’s innovative communication service provider, has launched the Allot NetworkSecure cybersecurity solution to protect the company’s mobile users against a broad range of cyber threats and to provide parental controls.

The solution that Entel has implemented includes Allot NetworkSecure, the world’s leading platform for network-based mass-market cybersecurity. Using NetworkSecure, Entel is offering its customers a security service to protect them against emerging cybersecurity threats, including, viruses, malware, phishing attacks, ransomware, cryptojacking and malicious sites. NetworkSecure also provides state-of-art content filtering capabilities that enable parental controls.

With the network-based NetworkSecure solution, subscribers do not need to download, install or update any software. While traditional consumer security services require end-user installation, the next generation Allot NetworkSecure solution offers zero-touch mass-market user onboarding path which has led to double-digit penetration rates with other Allot telecom customers. Subscribers to the Allot cybersecurity solution will pay a monthly fee which Entel will share with Allot, and will result in recurring revenue for Allot, based on the success of the service.

“Almost half of Peru’s mobile users have suffered a cyberattack, which is why Entel wants to provide our customers with an easy-to-use cybersecurity solution,” said Alonso Lazo, Marketing Director at Entel. “With this in mind, we selected Allot to offer a mobile security solution that cannot be bypassed, and which removes the burden from our customers. In addition to cybersecurity, we will also be able to give parents peace of mind, knowing that their children are protected from harmful content on their devices.”

Allot NetworkSecure also delivers ongoing branded notifications to subscribers about the protection and value they get from the service provider, opening a new digital channel to better engage with customers.

“We are happy to have Entel join the growing list of mobile operators who recognize our leadership in the mass-market network-based security as a service. Our revenue-sharing model represents a strong business relationship with Entel Peru and our mutual commitment to success,” said Amir Oren, Vice President, Sales EMEA & LATAM at Allot. “Beyond Allot’s reputation for NetworkSecure serving more than twenty million subscribers, Entel understands that Allot is a long-term trusted security partner. We will leverage our accumulated global market experience to assist Entel to maximize their ARPU and strengthen their brand while satisfying an important and timely need for their customers.”

