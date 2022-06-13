Log in
    ALLT   IL0010996549

ALLOT LTD.

(ALLT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
5.210 USD   -3.52%
05:31aAllot's Network Traffic Management Suite Selected by Ethio Telecom
MT
05:08aEthio Telecom Chooses Allot Traffic Management Solution
GL
05:08aEthio Telecom Chooses Allot Traffic Management Solution
GL
Ethio Telecom Chooses Allot Traffic Management Solution

06/13/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Ethiopia’s leading mobile provider to deploy Allot’s SmartTraffic QoE solution to improve network performance and customer experience.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that Ethio Telecom in Ethiopia has selected the Allot SmartTraffic QoE solution. SmartTraffic QoE, which provides comprehensive network traffic analytics, plus flexible, granular and precise real-time bandwidth and congestion management. The solution will be implemented to improve network performance and QoE for Ethio’s mobile customers and to take advantage of its PCEF (Policy and Charging Enforcement Function) features to enable new and more competitive service plans.

 

The SmartTraffic QoE solution from Allot prioritizes critical applications over those that hog bandwidth based on Key Quality Indicators (KQIs). Using those KQIs, network traffic is intelligently shaped to ensure that heavy users do not negatively impact the Quality of Experience (QoE) of regular customers.

 

“We are proud to count Ethio Telecom as a new member of the family of Allot CSP customers,” said Amir Oren, Vice President Sales, EMEA and LATAM at Allot. “In addition to Allot’s superior technology and functionality, our other successful deployments in Africa and the fact that we could offer local support showed Ethio that Allot was the best choice for network analytics and QoE.”

 

 

###

 

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Telco CyberTalk Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


