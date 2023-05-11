Advanced search
    ALLT   IL0010996549

ALLOT LTD.

(ALLT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
2.780 USD   +2.21%
2.780 USD   +2.21%
05:20aTier-1 Fixed Broadband Operator, with Millions of Subscribers in Latin America, Selects Allot HomeSecure to Provide Cyber Protection Services
GL
05/02Allot to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Host Conference Call on May 16, 2023
GL
03/09In Only Three Months, Far EasTone's Guardian Network, Based on Allot NetworkSecure, Reaches Nearly 200,000 Subscribers
GL
Tier-1 Fixed Broadband Operator, with Millions of Subscribers in Latin America, Selects Allot HomeSecure to Provide Cyber Protection Services

05/11/2023 | 05:20am EDT
Solution to bring anti-virus, anti-malware, anti-phishing, parental control, and IoT protection to consumers on all their devices via their home routers. Service provider and Allot to share recurring revenues generated by monthly service fees.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a Tier-1 fixed broadband provider with millions of subscribers in Latin America, will offer cybersecurity, parental control and IoT protection services based on Allot HomeSecure for their consumer customers’ home networks. The service provider and Allot will share recurring revenues generated by monthly cybersecurity service fees.

Allot HomeSecure, a member of the Allot Secure family, provides security for the devices connected to the home network including smart appliances and IoT devices. The solution integrates into the existing home router to provide network visibility, cybersecurity and content filtering with zero effort by the customer.

“At Allot we share our customer’s vision of transforming broadband providers into secure broadband providers,” said Amir Oren, Vice President Sales, EMEA & LATAM for Allot. “Allot makes that vision a reality by helping service providers to offer families a digital security blanket that protects them from cyber threats on the devices connected to their home network.”

###

Additional Resources:
Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog
Telco CyberTalk Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts
Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers Globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


