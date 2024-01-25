If you suffered losses exceeding $25,000 investing in AlloVir stock or options between March 22, 2022 and December 21, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/ALVR.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against AlloVir, Inc. ("AlloVir" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALVR) and reminds investors of the March 19, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the posoleucel Phase 3 Studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints; (ii) as a result, it was likely that the Company would ultimately discontinue the posoleucel Phase 3 studies; (iii) accordingly, AlloVir overstated the efficacy and clinical and/or commercial prospects of posoleucel; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 22, 2023, AlloVir announced that it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies over efficacy concerns and stated that it would explore strategic alternatives for the Company. Specifically, AlloVir said it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies after pre-planned analyses concluded they wouldn't meet their primary endpoints.

On this news, AlloVir's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 67.38%, to close at $0.76 per share on December 22, 2023.

