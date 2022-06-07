Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AlloVir, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVR   US0198181036

ALLOVIR, INC.

(ALVR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.880 USD   +4.86%
08:34aAlloVir Reports Blinded, Preliminary, Phase 2 Data Supporting the Ongoing Study of Posoleucel, a Multi-Virus-Specific T Cell Therapy, for the Treatment of BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Recipients
BU
06/06INSIDER SELL : Allovir
MT
05/19ALLOVIR, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

AlloVir : ATC Posoleucel BKV Study Presentation – June 2022

06/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT




Posoleucel as Preemptive Therapy for BKV Infection in Kidney Transplant Recipients: Safety and Tolerability in a Phase 2 Trial

Ravinder K. Wali1, Manpreet Singh2, David Wojciechowski3, Mohammed J. Ansari4,

Bonnie Lonze5, Vinay Nair6, Akhil Sharma7, Stuart Knechtle8, Francesca Cardarelli9,

Anil Chandraker10

1Inova Transplant Center, Falls Church, VA; 2U. of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Harrisburg, PA; 3U.T. Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX;

4Northwestern U. Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL; 5NYU Langone Transplant Institute, New York, NY; 6Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY;

7U. of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA; 8Duke U. School of Medicine, Durham, NC; 9AlloVir, Waltham, MA; 10Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

Anil Chandraker, MD

Director of Renal Transplant Medicine

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

I have financial relationship(s) with:

Research grant support: Amgen

Consultant: AlloVir

Principal investigator: AlloVir

Clinical/scientific advisory board: Natera, Astellas, eGenesis, Novartis, Immucor,

Eurofins, Orthogon Therapeutics

DSMB: Vertex, Takeda

Founder: Anya Therapeutics

This presentation includes discussion of investigational use of posoleucel,

a multivirus-specific T cell therapy

BK Viremia and Nephropathy in Kidney Transplantation

• 10-20% of kidney transplant (KT)

BKVN Is Associated with Poor Graft Survival2

recipients develop BK viremia1

  • 50% of patients with high-level BK viremia develop BKV nephropathy (BKVN), which is associated with reduced graft survival
  • No approved therapies for BKV
  • Reduction of immunosuppression can lead to rejection and donor-specific antibodies

1. Hirsch et al. Am J Transplant. 2013; 2. Vasudev et al. Kidney Int. 2005.

3

BKV Infection Is Associated with T Cell Deficits

  • BKV-specificT-cell immunity correlates with protection from, and resolution of, BKVN1,2
    • KT patients without BKVN had ~10-fold higher BKV-specificT-cell responses than KT patients with BKVN
    • Among KT patients with BKV, those who develop robust BKV-specific T cell responses cleared BKV without intervention as compared with those who progressed to BKVN
  • The presence of anti-BKV antibodies does not correlate with resolution of BKV
    Thus, virus-specific T cell therapy may be effective in managing BKV viremia and BKVN

  • 1. Schachtner et al. Am J Transplant. 2011; 2. Bae et al. KJIM. 2020.

4

Posoleucel (ALVR105)

  • Allogeneic, off-the-shelf,multivirus-specificT-cell (VST) therapy targeting adenovirus, BK virus, cytomegalovirus, Epstein Barr virus, human herpesvirus-6, and JC virus
  • 93% response rate treating stem cell transplant patients with refractory viral disease with one or more target viruses in Phase 2 CHARMS study1
    • 75% of patients with BK virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis resolved by Week 62
  • No clinically significant infections due to BKV occurred in the open-label cohort of the Prevent study3

Seropositive

VST

Potency

Partial HLA

Treatment of

expansion

donors

PBMCs

confirmation Cryopreservation

matching

patient

(14±3 days)

12 selected antigens +

cytokines

51Tzannou et al. Blood. 2020; 2Tzannou et al. Transplant Cell Ther. 2021;3Dadwal et al. EMBT. 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allovir Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
