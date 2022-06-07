|
AlloVir : ATC Posoleucel BKV Study Presentation – June 2022
Posoleucel as Preemptive Therapy for BKV Infection in Kidney Transplant Recipients: Safety and Tolerability in a Phase 2 Trial
Ravinder K. Wali1, Manpreet Singh2, David Wojciechowski3, Mohammed J. Ansari4,
Bonnie Lonze5, Vinay Nair6, Akhil Sharma7, Stuart Knechtle8, Francesca Cardarelli9,
Anil Chandraker10
1Inova Transplant Center, Falls Church, VA; 2U. of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Harrisburg, PA; 3U.T. Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX;
4Northwestern U. Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL; 5NYU Langone Transplant Institute, New York, NY; 6Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY;
7U. of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA; 8Duke U. School of Medicine, Durham, NC; 9AlloVir, Waltham, MA; 10Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
Anil Chandraker, MD
Director of Renal Transplant Medicine
Brigham and Women's Hospital
Boston, Massachusetts, USA
I have financial relationship(s) with:
Research grant support: Amgen
Consultant: AlloVir
Principal investigator: AlloVir
Clinical/scientific advisory board: Natera, Astellas, eGenesis, Novartis, Immucor,
Eurofins, Orthogon Therapeutics
DSMB: Vertex, Takeda
Founder: Anya Therapeutics
This presentation includes discussion of investigational use of posoleucel,
a multivirus-specific T cell therapy
BK Viremia and Nephropathy in Kidney Transplantation
|
• 10-20% of kidney transplant (KT)
|
|
BKVN Is Associated with Poor Graft Survival2
|
recipients develop BK viremia1
|
|
-
50% of patients with high-level BK viremia develop BKV nephropathy (BKVN), which is associated with reduced graft survival
-
No approved therapies for BKV
-
Reduction of immunosuppression can lead to rejection and donor-specific antibodies
1. Hirsch et al. Am J Transplant. 2013; 2. Vasudev et al. Kidney Int. 2005.
BKV Infection Is Associated with T Cell Deficits
Posoleucel (ALVR105)
-
Allogeneic, off-the-shelf,multivirus-specificT-cell (VST) therapy targeting adenovirus, BK virus, cytomegalovirus, Epstein Barr virus, human herpesvirus-6, and JC virus
-
93% response rate treating stem cell transplant patients with refractory viral disease with one or more target viruses in Phase 2 CHARMS study1
-
-
75% of patients with BK virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis resolved by Week 62
-
No clinically significant infections due to BKV occurred in the open-label cohort of the Prevent study3
|
Seropositive
|
|
VST
|
Potency
|
Partial HLA
|
Treatment of
|
|
expansion
|
donors
|
PBMCs
|
confirmation Cryopreservation
|
matching
|
patient
|
(14±3 days)
12 selected antigens +
cytokines
51Tzannou et al. Blood. 2020; 2Tzannou et al. Transplant Cell Ther. 2021;3Dadwal et al. EMBT. 2022.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Allovir Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:51:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ALLOVIR, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ALLOVIR, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-195 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
432 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-1,32x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
242 M
242 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|-
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|110
|Free-Float
|49,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALLOVIR, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|3,88 $
|Average target price
|32,00 $
|Spread / Average Target
|725%