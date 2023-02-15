Advanced search
    ALVR   US0198181036

ALLOVIR, INC.

(ALVR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48:19 2023-02-15 am EST
6.170 USD   -6.23%
AlloVir : February 2023 BKV Discussion Slides
PU
ALLOVIR, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
AlloVir Loss Narrows in 2022; Issues 2023 Outlook
MT
AlloVir : February 2023 BKV Discussion Slides

02/15/2023 | 10:27am EST
Positive Topline Results of

Posoleucel BKV Treatment Phase 2

Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-

Controlled Study in Kidney Transplant Patients

AlloVir Investor Webcast

February 15, 2023

CONFIDENTIAL & PROPRIETARY © 2023

CONFIDENTIAL & PROPRIETARY © 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by AlloVir, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "AlloVir" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the safety, efficacy and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates, including posoleucel. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and other future conditions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the potential of posoleucel as a treatment for BKV, the potential of posoleucel as a transformative treatment option for kidney transplant patients with BK viremia, future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, current and prospective product candidates ongoing, and planned clinical trials and preclinical activities, including the initiation, timing, enrollment, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, product approvals, research and development costs, current and prospective collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, including our ability to advance and successfully complete clinical studies, the timing and likelihood of success of our clinical trials, and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, expectations regarding market acceptance and size, plans for launch and commercialization, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

CONFIDENTIAL & PROPRIETARY © 2023

Agenda

Speaker

Opening remarks

Diana Brainard, MD

CEO, AlloVir

Posoleucel Phase 2 BK viremia treatment study results

Diana Brainard, MD CEO, AlloVir

Q&A

Anil Chandraker, MD

Director, Renal Transplant Medicine

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Diana Brainard, MD

CEO, AlloVir

3

CONFIDENTIAL & PROPRIETARY © 2023

AlloVir Key Investment Highlights

Posoleucel franchise opportunity in stem cell (allo-HCT) and solid organ transplant (SOT) patients

  • 3 ongoing global Phase 3 registrational trials for 3 first-to-market indications expected to complete enrollment in 2023
    • Large and critically important unmet need: preventing or treating clinically significant viral infections post transplant
    • Multi-virusprevention strategy has potential to transform the transplant space
      • Compelling Phase 2 trial results presented at ASH 2021 and 2022
      • High need and strong support from transplant and infectious disease communities
      • Robust enrollment in Phase 3 trial in 2022 accelerates timing for trial completion and data readout
  • Positive topline Phase 2 data in kidney transplant support regulatory discussions and advancement of future SOT clinical trials

Additional clinical and preclinical virus-specific T cell (VST) therapy candidates for pipeline advancement by AlloVir or a potential partner

$234M cash as of December 31, 2022

CONFIDENTIAL & PROPRIETARY © 2023

Restoring Immunity:

Off-the-Shelf,Multi-Virus-Specific T Cell Therapies

VSTs are a clinically validated approach to treating viral infections in HCT patients

    • Restore the T cell deficit that leads to uncontrolled viral replication
  • >300 transplant patients dosed to date in AlloVir treatment or prevention clinical trials

Advantages of AlloVir's VSTs

• Multi-virus targeting

AlloVir's innovation enhances the

• Third party, partial HLA matching

clinical utility of VSTs and enables

on-demand delivery to patients

• Non-gene-modified, scalable manufacturing

• Off-the-shelf availability

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allovir Inc. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
