Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 21, 2023
ALLOVIR, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-39409
83-1971007
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
AlloVir, Inc.
1100 Winter Street
Waltham, Massachusetts02451
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(617)433-2605
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trade
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share
ALVR
Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On June 21, 2023, AlloVir, Inc. ("AlloVir") notified SVB Securities LLC ("SVB") that it was suspending its use of and terminating the prospectus supplement (the "ATM Prospectus Supplement"), related to the potential issuance from time to time of AlloVir's common stock pursuant to the Sales Agreement, dated August 6, 2021, by and between AlloVir and SVB (the "Sales Agreement"). AlloVir will not make any sales of its securities pursuant to the Sales Agreement, unless and until a new prospectus supplement or a new registration statement is filed. Other than the termination of the ATM Prospectus Supplement, the Sales Agreement remains in full force and effect.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company. The Company is engaged in developing allogeneic T-cell therapies to treat and prevent viral diseases. Its virus-specific T cell (VST) therapy platform enables to generate VSTs designed to restore immunity in patients with T cell deficiencies. Its product candidate includes posoleucel, ALVR106, ALVR109, ALVR107 and ALVR108. Its lead product candidate, posoleucel, is a multi- VST therapy targeting six viruses: BK virus (BKV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), adenovirus (AdV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), JC virus (JCV), and human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6). The ALVR106 is an allogeneic VST therapy developed to target diseases caused by four respiratory viruses: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). VST manufacturing platform enables the reproducible generation of single-virus and multi-virus specific cell therapeutic candidates.