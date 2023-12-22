AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company. The Company is engaged in developing allogeneic T-cell therapies to treat and prevent viral diseases. Its virus-specific T cell (VST) therapy platform enables to generate VSTs designed to restore immunity in patients with T cell deficiencies. Its product candidate includes posoleucel, ALVR106, ALVR109, ALVR107 and ALVR108. Its lead product candidate, posoleucel, is a multi- VST therapy targeting six viruses: BK virus (BKV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), adenovirus (AdV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), JC virus (JCV), and human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6). The ALVR106 is an allogeneic VST therapy developed to target diseases caused by four respiratory viruses: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). VST manufacturing platform enables the reproducible generation of single-virus and multi-virus specific cell therapeutic candidates.

