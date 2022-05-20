Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços S A : Material Fact (Issuance of Commercial Notes)

ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ/ME No. 60.537.263/0001-66

NIRE No. 35.300.370.406

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, May 20, 2022 - ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. (B3: ALPK3) ("Company"), pursuant to Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM"), of August 23, 2021, announces to its shareholders and to the market in general, the conclusion, on the same date, of the financial settlement of the first (1th) issuance of book-entry commercial papers of the Company, in a single series, with personal guarantee, for public distribution with restricted efforts ("Commercial Papers").

A total of 70,000 Commercial Papers, with unit face value of R$1,000,00, totalizing R$70,000,000,00, were issued on this date ("Issuance Date"). The final maturity of the Commercial Papers will occur at the end of the term of one thousand and ninety-six (1096) days as of the Issuance Date, therefore maturing on May 20, 2025 ("Maturity Date").

The issuance of Commercial Papers was the subject of a public offering with restricted efforts, carried out pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended, Law No. 14,195, of August 26, 2021, Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended, and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The funds obtained by the Company with the issuance of the Commercial Papers will be used (i) to pay for expenses and expenditures intended for the conduction of the Company's business; and (ii) as working capital reinforcement.

São Paulo, May 20, 2022.

____________________________________

EMILIO SANCHES SALGADO JÚNIOR

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer