  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPK3   BRALPKACNOR9

ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

(ALPK3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/20 04:05:00 pm EDT
3.550 BRL   -2.74%
04/04Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. acquired ON Tecnologia de Mobilidade Urbana S.A.
CI
04/01ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S A : Material Fact (Conclusion SPA Transaction with Zul Digital)
PU
01/27ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S A : Material Fact (Ongoing Negotiations Between Ecovagas and Zletric)
PU
Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços S A : Material Fact (Issuance of Commercial Notes)

05/20/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ/ME No. 60.537.263/0001-66

NIRE No. 35.300.370.406

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, May 20, 2022 - ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. (B3: ALPK3) ("Company"), pursuant to Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM"), of August 23, 2021, announces to its shareholders and to the market in general, the conclusion, on the same date, of the financial settlement of the first (1th) issuance of book-entry commercial papers of the Company, in a single series, with personal guarantee, for public distribution with restricted efforts ("Commercial Papers").

A total of 70,000 Commercial Papers, with unit face value of R$1,000,00, totalizing R$70,000,000,00, were issued on this date ("Issuance Date"). The final maturity of the Commercial Papers will occur at the end of the term of one thousand and ninety-six (1096) days as of the Issuance Date, therefore maturing on May 20, 2025 ("Maturity Date").

The issuance of Commercial Papers was the subject of a public offering with restricted efforts, carried out pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended, Law No. 14,195, of August 26, 2021, Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended, and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The funds obtained by the Company with the issuance of the Commercial Papers will be used (i) to pay for expenses and expenditures intended for the conduction of the Company's business; and (ii) as working capital reinforcement.

São Paulo, May 20, 2022.

____________________________________

EMILIO SANCHES SALGADO JÚNIOR

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 240 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 764 M 157 M 157 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,65 BRL
Average target price 11,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 201%
Managers and Directors
Andre Iasi Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Antunes Veras Independent Director
Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola Director
Brian Douglas Finerty Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.-13.10%156
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-3.31%32 924
TRANSURBAN GROUP2.68%30 757
ATLANTIA SPA31.02%19 827
GETLINK SE22.91%10 222
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-3.00%6 775