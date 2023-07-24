MATERIAL FACT
OPERATING PREVIEW 2Q23
São Paulo, July 24th, 2023 - ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("Company" or "Estapar"), in compliance to CVM Resolution No. 44, dated as August 23rd, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), as well as with the Regulations of the Novo Mercado ("N.M.Regulations"), informs its shareholders and the market in general its 2Q23 Preliminary Operating Performance.
NET REVENUE (1)
in R$ million
+22.3%
305,515
334,650
273,686
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
New historical record of Net Revenue of R$334.6
million in 2Q23 (+22.3% vs. 2Q22).
The new historical record was a result mainly from the increase in parking spaces in comparison with same period from the previous year, with highlight to the Shopping Malls, Hospitals, Commercial Buildings and Airports, besides the revenues from AutoTech.
DIGITAL PLATFORMS (2)
- of revenues through digital platforms vs. total revenue(2)
+1.1 p.p.
15.5%
16.6%
12.0%
2.9%
2020
2021
2Q22
2Q23
(average)
(average)
The share of revenue from digital platforms (AutoTech) reached 16.6% of total revenue for 2Q23 (+1.1 p.p. vs. 2Q22).
By the end of 2Q23 we registered over 4.8 million users in our digital platforms, which reached over R$
8.6 million in transactions using our off-street parking and on-street parking (Zona Azul), taxes payments and vehicular fees, contracting auto insurance, Tag, among other products and services.
Operating Preview | 2Q23
1
PARKING SPACES (3)
# of parking spaces at the end of the period (thousand of parking spaces)
In 2Q23 we started operating in 15 new parking operations, localized in 11 cities, with a highlight to Commercial Buildings, Shopping Malls, Arenas and Hospital sectors, and ended the quarter with 451.2 thousand parking spaces.
The net increase of 10 thousand parking spaces was most concentrated in operations in sectors such as Shopping Malls, Hospitals and Commercial Buildings.
+2.2%
441,488 441,098
451,256
2Q221Q232Q23
- The total considers 67.6 thousand parking spaces from CAD Accreditation operations (purchase and sale of Zona Azul tickets) from the acquisition of Zul Digital in April 2022.
CHURN (4)
1.24% 1.45% 0.61% 0.10% 0.38%
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
By the end of 2Q23, Churn reached 0.38%, in line with the historical levels. The great performance of this indicator was a result of the comercial area action in contract renewals, aiming at a portfolio of increasingly profitable contracts.
- Normalized Churn: does not considers the reduction in parking spaces in retail operations that do not change the overall economic value of the contracts involved in the reduction.
Operating Preview | 2Q232
MAIN OPERATIONS LAUNCHED IN 2Q23
Month Apr/23
Asset Insper - SP
Parkingspaces470
Instituto Insper is localized in São Paulo. The operation takes place in Vila Olímpia, and favors the flow of parking for students, teachers and other activities that occur in the region.
Month
May/23
The on-street parking (Zona Azul) operation of
São João da Boa Vista - SP accounts 1,178
Asset
São João da Boa Vista - SP
parking spaces.
spacesParking
1.178
Month May/23
Asset Faria Lima Financial Center - SP
Parkingspaces818
Faria Lima Financial Center - SP, is localized in Itaim Bibi, is considered one of the main buildings of São Paulo. It has a privileged location in the Region of Faria Lima/Itaim Bibi, one of the most commercially important regions of the city, being the headquarters of companies from various sectors.
Month May/23
Asset Moinhos Shopping - RS
Parkingspaces504
Moinhos Shopping - RS is next to Hotel Hilton Porto Alegre, localized in Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre city, and attracts an average of 450 thousand customers per month.
Month Jun/23 Asset CENESP - SP
Parkingspaces3.145
Centro Empresarial de São Paulo (CENESP), located in the South Zone of São Paulo, it houses seven business towers and a shopping mall. It is one of the largest business complexes in Latin America, and is inserted in one of the main traffic axes of the region. On average, 15 thousand people circulate per day in CENESP.
Operating Preview | 2Q233
IR Contact
Investor Relations
Emílio Sanches
ri.estapar.com.br
Daniel Soraggi
ri@estapar.com.br
Rafael S. Mingone
+5511 2161-8099
Larissa Boness
Press
Thayna Madruli
estapar@maquinacohnwolfe.com
Alessio Venturelli
+55 (11) 3147-7237
Social Media
DISCLAIMER
Please note that the information disclosed is preliminary, unaudited and subject to review. This document may contain statements that constitute predictions. These predictions are dependent on estimates, information or methods that may be incorrect or inaccurate and may not come true. These estimates are also subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions in Brazil and the markets in which we operate and existing and future government regulations. Investors are hereby cautioned that none of these predictions are guarantees of future performance as they involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume, and specifically denies, any obligation to update any forecasts, which make sense only on the date they were made.
Operating Preview | 2Q234
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços SA published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 12:59:05 UTC.