Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços S A : Notice to the Shareholders - Capital Increase (Preemptive Rights rerm termination)

São Paulo, October 11th, 2021 - ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. (B3: ALPK3) ("Company" or "Estapar"), following the information regarding the Company's capital increase currently in progress, as approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 3rd, 2021 ("Capital Increase") and made public by the Company through a Notice to Shareholders on that date, highlights that:

The term for exercising the Company's share subscription rights (B3: ALPK3) regarding the Capital Increase through the exercise of preemptive rights has expired on this date (October 11th, 2021) ("Term for the Exercise of Preemptive Rights"), subject to the provisions applicable to the respective custody agents, to B3 Depositary Center and to Banco Bradesco SA, bookkeeping agent for the shares issued by the Company, as the case may be and as informed in the Notice to Shareholders released on September 3rd, 2021.

After the Term for Exercise of the Preemptive Right, the subscription rights will remain expired and may no longer be exercised and, if there is any number of unsubscribed shares, subscribers who have expressed interest in placing reservation for remaining shares (sobras) in the subscription form (boletim de subscrição) will be entitled to participate the apportionment of leftovers, according to the term and procedures that will be disclosed by the Company through a Notice to Shareholders on October 15th, 2021.

For further questions regarding the procedures related to the exercise or negotiation of subscription rights, the shareholder must contact their respective custody agent or, if their subscription rights are not held in custody at the B3 Depositary Center, the bookkeeping agent.

Further information may be obtained from Investor Relations Department by the phone number (+55 11) 2161-8099 or the e-mail address: ri@estapar.com.br.

