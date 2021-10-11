Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPK3   BRALPKACNOR9

ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

(ALPK3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços S A : Notice to the Shareholders - Capital Increase (Preemptive Rights rerm termination)

10/11/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

TAX ID (CNPJ) nº 60.537.263/0001-66

NIRE STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.370.406

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

São Paulo, October 11th, 2021 - ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. (B3: ALPK3) ("Company" or "Estapar"), following the information regarding the Company's capital increase currently in progress, as approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 3rd, 2021 ("Capital Increase") and made public by the Company through a Notice to Shareholders on that date, highlights that:

The term for exercising the Company's share subscription rights (B3: ALPK3) regarding the Capital Increase through the exercise of preemptive rights has expired on this date (October 11th, 2021) ("Term for the Exercise of Preemptive Rights"), subject to the provisions applicable to the respective custody agents, to B3 Depositary Center and to Banco Bradesco SA, bookkeeping agent for the shares issued by the Company, as the case may be and as informed in the Notice to Shareholders released on September 3rd, 2021.

After the Term for Exercise of the Preemptive Right, the subscription rights will remain expired and may no longer be exercised and, if there is any number of unsubscribed shares, subscribers who have expressed interest in placing reservation for remaining shares (sobras) in the subscription form (boletim de subscrição) will be entitled to participate the apportionment of leftovers, according to the term and procedures that will be disclosed by the Company through a Notice to Shareholders on October 15th, 2021.

For further questions regarding the procedures related to the exercise or negotiation of subscription rights, the shareholder must contact their respective custody agent or, if their subscription rights are not held in custody at the B3 Depositary Center, the bookkeeping agent.

Further information may be obtained from Investor Relations Department by the phone number (+55 11) 2161-8099 or the e-mail address: ri@estapar.com.br.

Sincerely,

EMILIO SANCHES SALGADO JUNIOR

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investors Relations | ri.estapar.com.br | +55 (11) 2161-8099

Disclaimer

Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços SA published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 21:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.
05:22pALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Shareholders - Capital Increase (Pree..
PU
09/30ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Material Fact (Ongoing Negotiations with ZUL Digita..
PU
08/11Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. Announces Earnings Results for t..
CI
06/16ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05/12Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
03/09ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Appointment of a member of t..
PU
03/01ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Resignation of member of the..
PU
2020Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. has completed an IPO in the amou..
CI
2020Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. has filed an IPO in the amount o..
CI
2020Maranello Fip Multiestrategia acquired 46.4% stake in Allpark Empreendimentos, Particip..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 849 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 187 M 215 M 215 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,12 BRL
Average target price 12,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Andre Iasi Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Antunes Veras Independent Director
Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola Director
Brian Douglas Finerty Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.-34.19%216
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-11.48%37 723
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.95%30 205
ATLANTIA SPA10.02%15 342
GETLINK SE-4.41%8 321
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.63%7 277