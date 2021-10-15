Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços S A : Notice to the Shareholders - Capital Increase (Leftovers Subscription Period)

ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
TAX ID (CNPJ) nº 60.537.263/0001-66
NIRE STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.370.406
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
São Paulo, October 15th, 2021 - A ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. (B3: ALPK3) ("Company" ou "Estapar"), following the information regarding the Company's capital increase currently in progress, as approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 3rd, 2021 ("Capital Increase") and made public by the Company through a Notice to Shareholders on September 3, 2021 ("Notice to Shareholders"), hereby informs shareholders and the market in general that on October 11, 2021, the period for exercising the preemptive rights by the shareholders and assignees of the preemptive right for the subscription of shares related to the Capital Increase.
During the preemptive rights exercise period, 7,526,584 (seven million, five hundred and twenty-six thousand, five hundred and eighty-four) common shares, nominative and without par value issued by the Company were subscribed and paid-in, at the price of issue of $6.54 (six reais and fifty-four cents) per share, totaling the amount of R$49,223,859.36 (forty-nine million, two hundred and twenty-three thousand, eight hundred and fifty-nine reais and thirty-six cents). Thus, considering the number of shares object of the Capital Increase, 7,763,936 (seven million, seven hundred and sixty-three thousand, nine hundred and thirty-six) shares issued by the Company were not subscribed within that period.
In addition, simultaneously to the preemptive rights exercise period, shareholders who subscribed a total of 7,512,243 (seven million, five hundred and twelve thousand, two hundred and forty-three) shares issued by the Company under the Capital Increase made a request for subscription of leftovers, in their respective subscription bulletins, including an amount greater than the minimum amount of unsubscribed shares to which each subscriber would be entitled, up to the limit of available unsubscribed shares. The Company, therefore, hereby informs that the right to subscribe for leftover shares may be exercised exclusively in the form of the items below ("First Apportionment").
1. Issue Price per Share
The issue price per share is R$6.54 (six reais and fifty-four cents).
2. Subscription Period
Subscribers of shares under the Capital Increase who, in the subscription bulletin relating to the exercise of preemptive rights, expressed interest in reserving unsubscribed shares and wish to exercise such right, may subscribe shares in the First Apportionment between October 18, 2021 (including), and October 22, 2021 (including).
3. Payment Procedure
The payment of the subscribed shares shall be made in cash, in national currency.
4. Subscription Right and Number of Shares to be Subscribed
Each subscriber who has expressed an interest in subscribing for unsubscribed shares will be entitled to subscribe up to 1.0335043741 share issued by the Company for each share subscribed during the preemptive rights exercise period, subject to the right of the subscribers of shares of the First Apportionment to subscribe for Additional Shares (as defined below).
At the end of the First Apportionment subscription period, after the allocation of shares subscribed in that period among the First Apportionment subscribers up to the limit of the proportion of shares subscribed by them as a result of the exercise of preemptive rights, the remaining shares to complete the number of shares issued under the Capital Increase will be made available to subscribers who wish to subscribe for a number of shares exceeding such limit, subject to the Final Apportionment procedures (as defined below) ("Additional Shares").
If the total number of shares subscribed in the First Apportionment (including the Additional Shares) is equal to or less than the total amount of shares available in the First Apportionment to complete the number of shares issued under the Capital Increase, thereservation requests for Shares of the First Apportionment (including the Additional Shares) will be fully met.
If the total number of shares subscribed in the First Apportionment (including the Additional Shares) exceeds the total amount of shares available in the First Apportionment to complete the number of shares issued under the Capital Increase: (i) subscribers will receive the shares they have subscribed , without considering the Additional Shares, up to the limit of the proportion of shares subscribed by them as a result of the exercise of preemptive rights, pursuant to article 171, §7, b, of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporate Law"); and (ii) if there are Additional Shares available for subscription after the procedure provided for in item (i) above, they will be apportioned among the subscribers who have requested the subscription of Additional Shares, respecting the proportion of shares subscribed by them as a result of the exercise of preemptive rights and the right to unsubscribed shares under the First Apportionment, pursuant to article 171, §7, b, of the Brazilian Corporation Law, subject to the maximum number of Additional Shares stipulated by the subscriber at the time of subscription (if the case) ("Definitive Apportionment"). For purposes of determining the number of Additional Shares to be subscribed for by each subscriber, fractions of shares will be rounded up or down, as the case may be, so that all Additional Shares can be apportioned among any interested parties, allowing, therefore, that the amount of the Capital Increase can be reached.
If the total number of shares subscribed in the First Apportionment (including the Additional Shares) is equal to or less than the amount of remaining shares available, requests for additional shares will be fully met.
5. Leftovers Subscription Procedures
Subscribers of shares under the Capital Increase who have expressed their interest in subscribing to unsubscribed shares and wish to exercise such right shall: (i) if they have exercised their preemptive right before the bookeeping agent of the shares issued by the Company, Banco Bradesco SA, ("Bookeeper"), go to any of the Bookeeper's agencies in national territory - indicated at the end of this notice to shareholders, bearing the documents listed in item 16 of the Notice to Shareholders; and (ii) if they have exercised their preemptive right at the Central Depositária de Ativos of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), exercise the right to subscribe for unsubscribed shares through their custody agents and in accordance with the rules stipulated by the B3 Asset Depositary Center.
Further information may be obtained from Investor Relations Department by the phone number (+55 11) 2161-8099 or the e-mail address: ri@estapar.com.br.
Sincerely,
EMILIO SANCHES SALGADO JUNIOR
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
