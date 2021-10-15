Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços S A : Notice to the Shareholders - Capital Increase (Leftovers Subscription Period)

ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

TAX ID (CNPJ) nº 60.537.263/0001-66

NIRE STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.370.406

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

São Paulo, October 15th, 2021 - A ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. (B3: ALPK3) ("Company" ou "Estapar"), following the information regarding the Company's capital increase currently in progress, as approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 3rd, 2021 ("Capital Increase") and made public by the Company through a Notice to Shareholders on September 3, 2021 ("Notice to Shareholders"), hereby informs shareholders and the market in general that on October 11, 2021, the period for exercising the preemptive rights by the shareholders and assignees of the preemptive right for the subscription of shares related to the Capital Increase.

During the preemptive rights exercise period, 7,526,584 (seven million, five hundred and twenty-six thousand, five hundred and eighty-four) common shares, nominative and without par value issued by the Company were subscribed and paid-in, at the price of issue of $6.54 (six reais and fifty-four cents) per share, totaling the amount of R$49,223,859.36 (forty-nine million, two hundred and twenty-three thousand, eight hundred and fifty-nine reais and thirty-six cents). Thus, considering the number of shares object of the Capital Increase, 7,763,936 (seven million, seven hundred and sixty-three thousand, nine hundred and thirty-six) shares issued by the Company were not subscribed within that period.

In addition, simultaneously to the preemptive rights exercise period, shareholders who subscribed a total of 7,512,243 (seven million, five hundred and twelve thousand, two hundred and forty-three) shares issued by the Company under the Capital Increase made a request for subscription of leftovers, in their respective subscription bulletins, including an amount greater than the minimum amount of unsubscribed shares to which each subscriber would be entitled, up to the limit of available unsubscribed shares. The Company, therefore, hereby informs that the right to subscribe for leftover shares may be exercised exclusively in the form of the items below ("First Apportionment").

1. Issue Price per Share

The issue price per share is R$6.54 (six reais and fifty-four cents).

2. Subscription Period

Subscribers of shares under the Capital Increase who, in the subscription bulletin relating to the exercise of preemptive rights, expressed interest in reserving unsubscribed shares and wish to exercise such right, may subscribe shares in the First Apportionment between October 18, 2021 (including), and October 22, 2021 (including).

3. Payment Procedure

The payment of the subscribed shares shall be made in cash, in national currency.

4. Subscription Right and Number of Shares to be Subscribed

Each subscriber who has expressed an interest in subscribing for unsubscribed shares will be entitled to subscribe up to 1.0335043741 share issued by the Company for each share subscribed during the preemptive rights exercise period, subject to the right of the subscribers of shares of the First Apportionment to subscribe for Additional Shares (as defined below).

At the end of the First Apportionment subscription period, after the allocation of shares subscribed in that period among the First Apportionment subscribers up to the limit of the proportion of shares subscribed by them as a result of the exercise of preemptive rights, the remaining shares to complete the number of shares issued under the Capital Increase will be made available to subscribers who wish to subscribe for a number of shares exceeding such limit, subject to the Final Apportionment procedures (as defined below) ("Additional Shares").

