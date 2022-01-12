Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços S A : Notice to the Shareholders - Expected Date for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

TAX ID (CNPJ) nº 60.537.263/0001-66

NIRE STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.370.406

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

São Paulo, January 12th, 2022 - A ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. (B3: ALPK3) ("Company" ou "Estapar"), informs to its shareholders and to the market pursuant to article 21-L, 2nd paragraph of CVM Instruction 481/2009, that the Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting is scheduled to be held on April 26th, 2022.

São Paulo, January, 12th 2022.

EMILIO SANCHES SALGADO JUNIOR

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investors Relations | ri.estapar.com.br | +55 (11) 2161-8099