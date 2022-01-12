Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPK3   BRALPKACNOR9

ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

(ALPK3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços S A : Notice to the Shareholders - Expected Date for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

01/12/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

TAX ID (CNPJ) nº 60.537.263/0001-66

NIRE STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.370.406

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

São Paulo, January 12th, 2022 - A ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. (B3: ALPK3) ("Company" ou "Estapar"), informs to its shareholders and to the market pursuant to article 21-L, 2nd paragraph of CVM Instruction 481/2009, that the Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting is scheduled to be held on April 26th, 2022.

São Paulo, January, 12th 2022.

EMILIO SANCHES SALGADO JUNIOR

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investors Relations | ri.estapar.com.br | +55 (11) 2161-8099

Disclaimer

Allpark Empreendimentos Participações e Serviços SA published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 22:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.
05:41pALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Shareholders - Expected Date for the ..
PU
2021Allpark Empreendimentos, Participa?es e Servi?os S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
2021Notice to the Shareholders - Conclusion of the Capital Increase
PU
2021ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Shareholders - Capital Increase (Left..
PU
2021ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Shareholders - Capital Increase (Pree..
PU
2021ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Material Fact (Ongoing Negotiations with ZUL Digita..
PU
2021Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. Announces Earnings Results for t..
CI
2021ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
2021Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
2021ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Appointment of a member of t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 804 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 845 M 152 M 153 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,04 BRL
Average target price 11,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 181%
Managers and Directors
Andre Iasi Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Antunes Veras Independent Director
Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola Director
Brian Douglas Finerty Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.-3.81%151
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.1.45%38 059
TRANSURBAN GROUP-2.82%29 660
ATLANTIA SPA-2.01%15 914
GETLINK SE-1.75%8 764
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.22%7 628