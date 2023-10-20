MATERIAL FACT
3Q23 Operating Preview
São Paulo, October 20th, 2023 - ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("Company" or "Estapar"), in compliance to CVM Resolution No. 44, dated as August 23rd, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), as well as with the Regulations of the Novo Mercado ("N.M. Regulations") and the Material Information Disclosure Policy, informs its shareholders and the market in general its 3Q23 Preliminary Operating Performance.
NET REVENUE (1)
in R$ million
+18.9%
350.7
334.6
295.0
3Q22
2Q23
3Q23
Net Revenue record.
This performance is mainly from the growth in parking spaces, in comparison with the same period of previous year, with a highlight to Malls, Hospitals, Commercial Buildings and Airports sectors.
DIGITAL PLATFORMS
-
of revenues through digital platforms vs. total revenue (2)
+0.6 p.p.
16.2% 16.8%
12.0%
2.9%
2020 (average) 2021 (average)
3Q22
3Q23
The share of revenue from digital platforms
(AutoTech) reached 16.8% of total revenue for 3Q23
(+0.6 p.p. vs. 3Q22).
By the end of 3Q23 we registered over 9 million users in our digital platforms, which reached over 10 million in transactions using our products and services from reservation, and parking payments, digital on-street parking (Zona Azul), taxes payments and vehicular fees, contracting auto insurance, Tag, among other products and services.
Operating Preview | 3Q23
1
PARKING SPACES (3)
# of parking spaces at the end of the period (thousand of parking spaces)
In 3Q23, we started operating 18 new parking operations, localized in 18 cities, with a highlight to the Commercial Building, Shopping Malls, Arenas and
Hospitals sectors.
441.6
The parking spaces net increase was of 5.2 thousand.
+3.4%
456.4
451.3
3Q222Q233Q23
CHURN (4)
1.45%
0.61%
0.10%
0.38%
0.16%
3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23
By the end of 3Q23, Churn reached 0.16%, below the historical levels. The good performance of this indicator was a result of the commercial area action in contract renewals, aiming at a portfolio of increasingly profitable contracts. In this quarter, only two contracts were ended.
Operating Preview | 3Q23 2
MAIN OPERATIONS LAUNCHED IN 3Q23
Month July/23
Asset Arena Mineirinho - MG
Parkingspaces 1,198
This operation is localized in Belo Horizonte (MG). The official parking lot of the Mineirinho is beside of Mineirão Stadium, at Pampulha's region, and the parking flow will cater to the events that took place in the gymnasium.
Month July/23
Asset Interlar Mall - SP
Parkingspaces 727
The Mall Interlar Interlagos is localized at city of São Paulo's South Zone. The building is a place focused on decoration, furniture and renovations of the home or office.
Month August/23
Asset Alegria Mall - SP
Parkingspaces 850
One of the main mall options for residents of the city of Várzea Paulista in the state of São Paulo. The building has more than 100 stores, poupatempo, two large food courts, bowling, cinema, among others.
Month August/23
Asset Joinville Airport - SC
Parkingspaces 500
Joinville Airport serves the largest city in the state of Santa Catarina, with 590,000 inhabitants. Located 11 kilometers from the city center, the airport is one of the main vectors for the development of business tourism in the region.
Month September/23
The Passeio Paulista building is a mixed-use
Asset
Passeio Paulista Commercial Building - SP
building located on Consolação Street, in São Paulo, an important link between the city center
Parkingspaces 528
and the region of Paulista Avenue.
Operating Preview | 3Q23 3
Operating Preview | 3Q23 4
