Allpark Empreendimentos Participacoes e Servicos SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the parking lots operation. The Company focuses on managing a network of private parking lots, garages and land plots in airports, shopping centers, commercial offices, hospitals, hotels and entertainment areas, among others. In addition, the Company offers a number of additional services, such as engineering and architectural advisory for parking projects development, as well as administration of urban public parking space. It operates under the Estapar brand name.