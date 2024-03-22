ALLPARK EMPREENDIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ 60.537.263/0001-66
NIRE 35.300.370.406
AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS
Comunicamos que os documentos referidos no Art. 133 da Lei nº 6.404/76, relativos ao exercício social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2023 se encontram à disposição dos Senhores Acionistas da Allpark Empreendimentos, Participações e Serviços S.A. ("Companhia"), na sede social da Companhia, localizada na Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitscheck, nº 1.830, Torre 3, 3º andar, CEP 04543-900, na Cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo e no website da Companhia (https://ri.estapar.com.br/).
São Paulo, 22 de março de 2024.
Edwyn Neves
Presidente do Conselho de Administração
