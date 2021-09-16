Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Allreal Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLN   CH0008837566

ALLREAL HOLDING AG

(ALLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allreal : Major expansion in business activities in Western Switzerland

09/16/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glattpark, 16 September 2021: Allreal is acquiring individual companies belonging to Immosynergies Holding Sàrl with a view to building heavily on its presence in Western Switzerland. The acquisition covers a high-end portfolio of investment properties with a total value of around CHF 500 million in addition to development properties with a total value of around CHF 210 million, representing a potential investment volume of more than CHF 700 million. Allreal is also buying the group's general contracting division, which mainly focuses on its own projects. All 45 employees are being kept on by Allreal. The net purchase price for the entire transaction is expected to be around CHF 400 million.

This major milestone for Allreal will significantly expand upon and diversify the company's portfolio of yield-producing properties. The residential share as a proportion of the total rental income will also be rising from 22% to 26%. After acquiring 20 yield-producing properties and four investment properties under construction - almost all of which are in prime locations in the canton of Geneva - Allreal will see the total market value of its investment properties rise to around CHF 5.1 billion. The additional annual target rental income from the acquired investment properties amounts to more than CHF 15 million.

A conference call (in German) has been scheduled for 09:30 on Thursday, 16 September 2021, during which CEO Roger Herzog and CFO Thomas Wapp will be providing more information about the transaction.

Conference call joining details:
T: 031 580 00 59
ID: 5339006

The complete media release as well as the presentation for the telephone conference can be found on the right under assigned files.

For further information:

Allreal Group
Roger Herzog
CEO
Tel. +41 44 319 12 04
Mobile +41 79 430 57 70
E-Mail roger.herzog@allreal.ch

Allreal Group
Reto Aregger
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +41 44 319 12 67
Mobile +41 79 325 55 58
E-Mail reto.aregger@allreal.ch

The Allreal Group
Allreal combines a stable-income real estate portfolio with the activities of a general contractor (development and realisation). The value of the real estate portfolio amounts to CHF 4.58 billion. In fiscal 2020, the project volume effectively handled amounted to CHF 363 million. Allreal employs more than 200 people in Zurich, Basel and Berne. Allreal's operational headquarters is located at Glattpark. The company operates in Switzerland only. Allreal Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Disclaimer

Allreal Holding AG published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 05:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLREAL HOLDING AG
01:12aALLREAL : Major expansion in business activities in Western Switzerland
PU
08/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Moderna, Sony...
08/25ALLREAL : H1 Profit Climbs 29% On Higher Property Revaluation
MT
08/25Allreal Holding Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
08/24ALLREAL : Gratifying half-year results in 2021
PU
07/30ALLREAL : Begins $55 Million Property Renovation In Switzerland
MT
07/30ALLREAL : starts on construction work to modernise Bellerivestrassse 36 in Zuric..
PU
07/02ALLREAL : Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on Allreal, Maintains Hold Recommend..
MT
06/17ALLREAL : Issues $185 Million Bond Due 2030
MT
06/02ALLREAL : is planning a residential complex with 17 semi-detached houses in Rieh..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLREAL HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 217 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 187 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2021 2 096 M 2 278 M 2 278 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 2 952 M 3 209 M 3 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales 2022 23,1x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart ALLREAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Allreal Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLREAL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 186,80 CHF
Average target price 188,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Herzog Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Wapp Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Ralph-Thomas Honegger Chairman
Hans Engel Head-Investments & Divestments
Olivier Steimer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLREAL HOLDING AG-8.21%3 209
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.80%40 200
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.56%27 183
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.09%26 863
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.20%25 076
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-20.23%24 150