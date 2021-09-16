Allreal : Major expansion in business activities in Western Switzerland

Glattpark, 16 September 2021: Allreal is acquiring individual companies belonging to Immosynergies Holding Sàrl with a view to building heavily on its presence in Western Switzerland. The acquisition covers a high-end portfolio of investment properties with a total value of around CHF 500 million in addition to development properties with a total value of around CHF 210 million, representing a potential investment volume of more than CHF 700 million. Allreal is also buying the group's general contracting division, which mainly focuses on its own projects. All 45 employees are being kept on by Allreal. The net purchase price for the entire transaction is expected to be around CHF 400 million.

This major milestone for Allreal will significantly expand upon and diversify the company's portfolio of yield-producing properties. The residential share as a proportion of the total rental income will also be rising from 22% to 26%. After acquiring 20 yield-producing properties and four investment properties under construction - almost all of which are in prime locations in the canton of Geneva - Allreal will see the total market value of its investment properties rise to around CHF 5.1 billion. The additional annual target rental income from the acquired investment properties amounts to more than CHF 15 million.

A conference call (in German) has been scheduled for 09:30 on Thursday, 16 September 2021, during which CEO Roger Herzog and CFO Thomas Wapp will be providing more information about the transaction.

