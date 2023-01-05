Allreal : Start of construction work on residential complex on Spiserstrasse in Zurich Albisrieden

Glattpark, 5 January 2023: Allreal is starting on construction work on Spiserstrasse in Zurich Albisrieden at the beginning of January 2023. This in-house project involves the company creating a total of 63 condominiums and 43 rental apartments. Allreal is completing the rental apartments on behalf of Leutwyler Dienstleistungen AG. Completion of the entire project is scheduled for summer 2025.

January 2023 marks the start of construction work for a seven-floor new build with 63 condominiums (building contractor: Allreal) and approximately 43 rental apartments (building contractor: Leutwyler Dienstleistungen AG) on Spiserstrasse in Zurich Albisrieden. The project is based on a high-quality urban development concept and has a distinctive design.

The complex will be built in accordance with the Minergie-Eco standard. Photovoltaic systems will be installed on the roof. There are also plans to connect the building to the EWZ district heating network.

Work is due to start on 9 January 2023, when the existing buildings on the plot will be demolished. It is expected that the work will be ongoing for around two and a half years. The entire project is due to be completed in summer 2025.

The new build project is based on a competition run by both owners together to ensure the highest standards. Plans submitted by the highly regarded Zurich-based architecture firm ADP Architektur Design Planung AG were chosen as part of that process in 2021.