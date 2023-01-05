Advanced search
    ALLN   CH0008837566

ALLREAL HOLDING AG

(ALLN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2023-01-05 am EST
154.80 CHF   -1.53%
01/05Allreal : Start of construction work on residential complex on Spiserstrasse in Zurich Albisrieden
PU
01/05Allreal Begins Construction of Apartment Complex in Zurich
MT
2022Allreal To Deliver New Residential Building In Switzerland
MT
Allreal : Start of construction work on residential complex on Spiserstrasse in Zurich Albisrieden

01/05/2023 | 11:02pm EST
Glattpark, 5 January 2023: Allreal is starting on construction work on Spiserstrasse in Zurich Albisrieden at the beginning of January 2023. This in-house project involves the company creating a total of 63 condominiums and 43 rental apartments. Allreal is completing the rental apartments on behalf of Leutwyler Dienstleistungen AG. Completion of the entire project is scheduled for summer 2025.

January 2023 marks the start of construction work for a seven-floor new build with 63 condominiums (building contractor: Allreal) and approximately 43 rental apartments (building contractor: Leutwyler Dienstleistungen AG) on Spiserstrasse in Zurich Albisrieden. The project is based on a high-quality urban development concept and has a distinctive design.

The complex will be built in accordance with the Minergie-Eco standard. Photovoltaic systems will be installed on the roof. There are also plans to connect the building to the EWZ district heating network.

Work is due to start on 9 January 2023, when the existing buildings on the plot will be demolished. It is expected that the work will be ongoing for around two and a half years. The entire project is due to be completed in summer 2025.

The new build project is based on a competition run by both owners together to ensure the highest standards. Plans submitted by the highly regarded Zurich-based architecture firm ADP Architektur Design Planung AG were chosen as part of that process in 2021.

Facts and figures
Building contractor Allreal Generalunternehmung AG, Glattpark (condominiums)
Leutwyler Dienstleistungen AG, Zurich (rental apartments)
Project development Allreal Generalunternehmung AG, Glattpark
Architecture ADP Architektur Design Planung AG, Zurich
Project Residential complex with 63 condominiums and 43 rental apartments
Property type 2½-5½-room apartments (condominiums)
1½-3½-room apartments (rental apartments)
Address Spiserstrasse 14-18, 8047 Zurich
Land area 4,569 m²
Floor space 10,167 m²
Investment volume (Allreal) Around CHF 75 million
Construction sum (Leutwyler) Around CHF 18 million
Schedule
Planning application for entire project due to be submitted Middle of 2021
Construction due to start January 2023
Project due to be completed Summer 2025 (according to the schedule)

For queries and further information:

Allreal Group Press Office
Nicole Baer
Tel. +41 44 319 15 53
E-Mail nicole.baer@allreal.ch

Allreal Group
Allreal combines a stable-income property portfolio with the activities of a general contractor (development and realisation). The company's property portfolio is worth over CHF 5.1 billion. During the 2021 financial year, the volume of projects completed by the Projects & Development division amounted to CHF 343 million. The property company employs more than 250 members of staff across Zurich, Basel, Bern and Geneva. With its registered office on Glattpark, Allreal operates exclusively in Switzerland. Shares in Allreal Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Disclaimer

Allreal Holding AG published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 03:59:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
