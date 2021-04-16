Allreal : All proposals by Board of Directors approved at annual general meeting of Allreal Holding AG

Glattpark, 16 April 2021: Shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the 22nd annual general meeting of Allreal Holding AG, including a stable profit distribution of CHF 6.75 (gross) in total per share.

The 22nd annual general meeting of Allreal Holding AG took place on Friday, with no shareholders in physical attendance and in the form of a live webcast. The shareholders had the opportunity to interactively put questions to the company. The voting shares represented by the independent proxy amount to 73.6% of the share capital or 85.7% of the registered voting share capital.

At the annual general meeting, the 2020 annual results were approved as was the total payout of CHF 6.75 per share, composed of an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.50 per share and a distribution of CHF 3.25 per share from capital reserves.

The shareholders re-elected Ralph-Thomas Honegger as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The re-election of the other members of the committee, Philipp Gmür, Andrea Sieber, Peter Spuhler, Olivier Steimer, Thomas Stenz and Jürg Stöckli, was also confirmed at the annual general meeting.

The gross total payout of CHF 6.75 per registered share (CHF 5.525 net after deduction of withholding tax) will be made on 22 April 2021.

The 23rd annual general meeting of Allreal Holding AG is scheduled to take place on 8 April 2022.