Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MDRX)
Allscripts Healthcare : Announces New Share Repurchase Program

11/18/2020 | 08:10am EST

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ MDRX) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program under which Allscripts may purchase up to $300 million of its common stock through December 31, 2021.

The new share repurchase program replaces the previously existing share repurchase program, which authorized Allscripts to repurchase $250 million of its common share through December 31, 2020. Allscripts has repurchased the entire amount available under the prior program.

"Extending and expanding Allscripts share repurchase program represents an attractive component of our capital deployment strategy," said Rick Poulton, Allscripts President and Chief Financial Officer.

Allscripts plans to repurchase shares from time to time in the open market, through transactions that may be characterized as derivatives (including accelerated share repurchases), or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares or value that will be repurchased under the stock repurchase program, and Allscripts may discontinue purchases at any time. Whether Allscripts makes any repurchases will depend on many factors, including but not limited to its business and financial performance, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of Allscripts shares, and other factors that management considers relevant.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes a Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2020 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events or developments, our future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future are forward-looking statements with the meaning of these laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 and other public filings with the SEC for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. The statements herein speak only as of their date and we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in expectations.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 608 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -139x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 961 M 1 961 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,47 $
Last Close Price 12,40 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul M. Black Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Poulton President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael A. Klayko Chairman
Tim Quigley SVP-Information Technology Services
David D. Stevens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.26.49%1 961
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.88.76%40 046
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED118.44%34 093
OMNICELL, INC.25.16%4 327
SECTRA AB (PUBL)51.02%2 636
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED44.70%2 461
