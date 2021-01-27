Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.    MDRX

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MDRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allscripts Healthcare : Collaborates With Microsoft, MATTER and ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center to Discover New Innovations

01/27/2021 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DeepScribe selected as winner for the Reimagining Care Delivery Developer Challenge

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), MATTER, Microsoft and ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center hosted a challenge in December for health IT developers focused on reimagining care delivery. 2020 marked 200 years since the trailblazing social reformer and nurse Florence Nightingale was born, and in honor of the mark she left on healthcare, the World Health Organization named 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. With her legacy in mind, Allscripts and its partners hosted the virtual pitch competition.

During the event, eight organizations addressed the question, “How might we use technology and innovative solutions to create the electronic health record of the future to reduce the burden on nurses?” The startups presented their ideas and engaged in Q&A with a panel of Allscripts leaders, including Hospital and Health System Vice President Paul Minton, RN, and Vice President and Chief Experience Officer, Jenna Date. Other judges included Kathleen McGrow DNP, MS, RN, PMP Chief Nursing Information Officer at Microsoft and Lital Shnaiderman, Business Development at ARC Innovation Center.

The judges selected DeepScribe, a company that developed an AI-powered medical scribe that can produce comprehensive clinical documentation directly in the EHR, as the Reimagining Care Delivery Developer Challenge winner. It will receive waived Allscripts Developer Program partner fees, marketing benefits with Allscripts, two Microsoft Surface Go tablets, the opportunity to pitch its solution to experts from ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center’s network, a free year of the Allscripts-ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center's private sandbox and more.

“Driving healthcare delivery forward has always required embracing the spirit of innovation, and Allscripts was pleased to host this challenge and hear the participants’ fresh, exciting ideas,” said Minton. “We look forward to nurses, doctors and other healthcare providers using DeepScribe’s functionality to make documentation easier.”

Jenna Date adds, "Congratulations to everyone who took part—I’m looking forward to seeing how you shift the healthcare industry in the years to come.”

“At Microsoft, we believe the future of healthcare is an interoperable one, and collaboration between innovators will be essential,” said Kathleen McGrow, chief nursing information officer at Microsoft. “We applaud the event’s participants for their innovative ideas and look forward to seeing how these promising developers help drive healthcare forward in the years ahead.”

"ARC at Sheba has been a prime force in accelerating the development of new ideas and concepts to redesign healthcare as we know it,” said Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba Medical Center’s, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer. “DeepScribe has the potential to be an important player in the way we want to imagine patient encounters of the future – today."

Watch the recording at https://youtu.be/rBrqnnr1rMs

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes a Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2021 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
08:09aALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Collaborates With Microsoft, MATTER and ARC Innovation C..
BU
01/26ALLSCRIPTS : and US Orthopedic Alliance Expand Strategic Partnership, Ushering i..
BU
01/25ALLSCRIPTS : Sunrise™ to be extended across Gippsland
BU
01/12ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : JP Morgan 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Presentatio..
PU
01/12ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
01/08ALLSCRIPTS : to Present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
01/04ALLSCRIPTS : Closes Previously Announced Sale of CarePort Health Business
BU
01/04ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition ..
AQ
2020ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Moves Quickly to Support Clients in COVID-19 Vaccine Adm..
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Insider Extends 90-Day Selling ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 605 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -198x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 679 M 2 679 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 12,85 $
Last Close Price 16,96 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul M. Black Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Poulton President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael A. Klayko Chairman
Tim Quigley SVP-Information Technology Services
David D. Stevens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.17.45%2 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ