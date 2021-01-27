Allscripts Healthcare : Collaborates With Microsoft, MATTER and ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center to Discover New Innovations

DeepScribe selected as winner for the Reimagining Care Delivery Developer Challenge

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), MATTER, Microsoft and ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center hosted a challenge in December for health IT developers focused on reimagining care delivery. 2020 marked 200 years since the trailblazing social reformer and nurse Florence Nightingale was born, and in honor of the mark she left on healthcare, the World Health Organization named 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. With her legacy in mind, Allscripts and its partners hosted the virtual pitch competition.

During the event, eight organizations addressed the question, “How might we use technology and innovative solutions to create the electronic health record of the future to reduce the burden on nurses?” The startups presented their ideas and engaged in Q&A with a panel of Allscripts leaders, including Hospital and Health System Vice President Paul Minton, RN, and Vice President and Chief Experience Officer, Jenna Date. Other judges included Kathleen McGrow DNP, MS, RN, PMP Chief Nursing Information Officer at Microsoft and Lital Shnaiderman, Business Development at ARC Innovation Center.

The judges selected DeepScribe, a company that developed an AI-powered medical scribe that can produce comprehensive clinical documentation directly in the EHR, as the Reimagining Care Delivery Developer Challenge winner. It will receive waived Allscripts Developer Program partner fees, marketing benefits with Allscripts, two Microsoft Surface Go tablets, the opportunity to pitch its solution to experts from ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center’s network, a free year of the Allscripts-ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center's private sandbox and more.

“Driving healthcare delivery forward has always required embracing the spirit of innovation, and Allscripts was pleased to host this challenge and hear the participants’ fresh, exciting ideas,” said Minton. “We look forward to nurses, doctors and other healthcare providers using DeepScribe’s functionality to make documentation easier.”

Jenna Date adds, "Congratulations to everyone who took part—I’m looking forward to seeing how you shift the healthcare industry in the years to come.”

“At Microsoft, we believe the future of healthcare is an interoperable one, and collaboration between innovators will be essential,” said Kathleen McGrow, chief nursing information officer at Microsoft. “We applaud the event’s participants for their innovative ideas and look forward to seeing how these promising developers help drive healthcare forward in the years ahead.”

"ARC at Sheba has been a prime force in accelerating the development of new ideas and concepts to redesign healthcare as we know it,” said Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba Medical Center’s, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer. “DeepScribe has the potential to be an important player in the way we want to imagine patient encounters of the future – today."

Watch the recording at https://youtu.be/rBrqnnr1rMs

