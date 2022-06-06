Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MDRX   US01988P1084

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MDRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
17.41 USD   +0.23%
04:52pALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/26ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
05/17INSIDER SELL : Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allscripts Healthcare : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Black Paul
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. [MDRX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
222 MERCHANDISE MART PLAZA , SUITE 2024
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHICAGO IL 60654
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Black Paul
222 MERCHANDISE MART PLAZA
SUITE 2024
CHICAGO, IL60654 		X

Signatures
Holly Teague by power of attorney for Paul Black 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These transactions were executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $17.25 to $17.431. The prices reported reflect the weighted average sale price on the transaction date. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected.
(2) The beneficial ownership number includes 432 shares obtained through the reporting person's involvement in the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 614 M - -
Net income 2022 69,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 015 M 2 015 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 40,5%
