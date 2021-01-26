Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.    MDRX

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MDRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allscripts : and US Orthopedic Alliance Expand Strategic Partnership, Ushering in ‘The Gold Standard' For Orthopedic Technology Platforms

01/26/2021 | 08:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) today announced a strategic technology partnership with US Orthopedic Alliance (USOA), an orthopedic management services provider based in Southern California, to support USOA’s growth and pursue additional relationships with leading orthopedic providers nationwide. The partnership will bring to market best-of-breed infrastructure designed to help orthopedic practices scale with agility, improve EHR implementation timelines, provide evidence-based guidelines to support evolving clinical protocols, and create community-wide connectivity with value-based care analytics.

The selection of USOA’s proprietary, data-driven platform is the result of an expansive vetting process of orthopedic management services providers by the Allscripts team.

"Combining the extensive industry expertise of USOA with Allscripts’ vast technology expertise and broad use in the independent physician space creates a compelling platform for orthopedic practitioners that want to access health information technology solutions only the largest health systems could afford," said Leah Jones, SVP and general manager of Allscripts’ ambulatory business unit. "We couldn't be more excited to work with the USOA team in building an exceptional, accessible, and scalable orthopedic services technology platform."

USOA currently provides industry-leading management services to a network of more than 100 orthopedic surgeons, 12 ambulatory surgery centers and one specialty hospital. Physician members benefit from USOA's superior business intelligence solutions, including revenue cycle management, contracting, risk management, and value-based care services such as infrastructure, technology, and data analytics.

"USOA has rapidly grown its market position by providing orthopedic practices with specialty-specific services to manage and grow their practice while enhancing the patient experience," said Rick Salas, chief executive officer of USOA. "Our network has been asking about USOA's ability to deliver an open, unifying and enabling technology platform to support independent orthopedic practices. The USOA/Allscripts deployment is an ideal fit for our network to support and empower their growth."

John Kang, chief strategy officer of USOA, added, “Together, Allscripts and USOA are committed to supporting physicians to build profitable, patient-centric practices. We look forward to working closely with Allscripts’ team and its high-performing ambulatory business unit."

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes a Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2021 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
08:11aALLSCRIPTS : and US Orthopedic Alliance Expand Strategic Partnership, Ushering i..
BU
01/25ALLSCRIPTS : Sunrise™ to be extended across Gippsland
BU
01/12ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : JP Morgan 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Presentatio..
PU
01/12ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
01/08ALLSCRIPTS : to Present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
01/04ALLSCRIPTS : Closes Previously Announced Sale of CarePort Health Business
BU
01/04ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition ..
AQ
2020ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Moves Quickly to Support Clients in COVID-19 Vaccine Adm..
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Insider Extends 90-Day Selling ..
MT
2020ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Sunrise™ 20.0 Now Generally Available
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 605 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -199x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 693 M 2 693 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 12,85 $
Last Close Price 17,05 $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul M. Black Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Poulton President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael A. Klayko Chairman
Tim Quigley SVP-Information Technology Services
David D. Stevens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.18.04%2 693
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED18.12%46 918
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.7.44%44 304
OMNICELL, INC.6.07%5 386
SECTRA AB (PUBL)0.14%3 402
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED20.40%3 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ