Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.    MDRX

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MDRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allscripts : to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced today the execution of a definitive agreement to sell its CarePort Health (“CarePort”) business to WellSky Corp., a global health and community care technology company. WellSky is jointly owned by two of the world’s largest private equity firms, TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners.

CarePort solutions assist hundreds of hospitals and thousands of post-acute care providers to efficiently coordinate and transition patients through different settings of care.

The agreed sale price of $1.35 billion represents a multiple of greater than 13 times CarePort’s revenue over the trailing 12 months, and approximately 21 times CarePort’s non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA over the trailing 12 months. CarePort is included in Allscripts Data, Analytics and Care Coordination reporting segment and represents approximately 6% of Allscripts consolidated revenues. Reference should be made to the Allscripts quarterly earnings reports and supplemental financial data for a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, subject to receipt of regulatory clearances and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Upon transaction close, the CarePort client base and associates will transition to WellSky. The two companies will operate independently until that date. Allscripts expects the net after-tax proceeds to be used to invest in its solutions, further deleverage the company’s balance sheet and support significant share repurchases.

“WellSky is a great company that will provide both an ideal and permanent home for CarePort and its almost 200 team members,” said Rick Poulton, Allscripts President and Chief Financial Officer. “This agreement is another all-around win for Allscripts as it unlocks significant value for our shareholders, enables us to increase our focus on our core business and brings our CarePort customers the benefit of continued investment under new and very strong ownership.”

“Together with CarePort, WellSky will establish new, meaningful connections between historically disparate settings of care. We have the exciting opportunity to bring care coordination to more providers in service of delivering more informed, personalized care,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “Through this agreement, we’re ensuring our clients have the intelligent technology they need to do right by their patients, collaborate with payers, and succeed in value-based care models. It’s WellSky’s mission to realize care’s potential, and this moves us that much closer to achieving it.”

William Blair and J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC acted as financial advisors to Allscripts in connection with the sale of CarePort. Additional details regarding the sale will be made available in a Form 8-K to be filed by Allscripts with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and The Allscripts Blog.

© 2020 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the timing or ultimate completion of the sale of our Careport business, as the transaction is subject to certain closing conditions as noted herein, our use of the proceeds from the contemplated sale of our Careport business, and potential benefits to our shareholders. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Allscripts management, only speak as of the date that they are made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as “future,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar terms. Allscripts does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements, or other changes in its business, financial condition or operating results over time.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
05:02pALLSCRIPTS : to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
BU
10/08ALLSCRIPTS : continues to lead in interoperability, driving successful healthcar..
BU
09/15ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : to Host Free Virtual Client Experience Event
BU
09/08ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : to Present at the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Co..
BU
08/27ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE :  Allscripts Continuing to Lead in Physician Practice Mar..
BU
08/25ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Innovation Improves Care Delivery Around the World
BU
08/19ALLSCRIPTS : and Sheba Medical Center Launch Partnership to Further Healthcare I..
BU
08/10ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
08/10ALLSCRIPTS : Announces Appointment of New Director to Board
BU
08/03ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 673 M - -
Net income 2020 -18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -73,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 380 M 1 380 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,89 $
Last Close Price 8,47 $
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul M. Black Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Poulton President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael A. Klayko Chairman
Tim Quigley SVP-Information Technology Services
David D. Stevens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.52%1 380
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.118.37%46 328
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED136.11%36 858
OMNICELL, INC.-0.87%3 464
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.31.35%2 810
SECTRA AB (PUBL)61.00%2 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group