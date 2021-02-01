Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.    MDRX

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MDRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ConnectiveRx : Announces Exclusive Partnership with Veradigm to Deliver High-Impact Point-of-Care Communications

02/01/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Formation of new premium EHR network reaches more than 130 million patients, helps prescribers improve health outcomes

ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, announced today that it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Veradigm, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) business unit, to deliver a broad portfolio of point of care prescription-related messages to patients. The three-year agreement takes effect March 1, 2021.

Based on this partnership and the establishment of a new premium EHR network, ConnectiveRx will have the sole ability to deliver electronic coupons to more than 130 million patients nationwide via Allscripts’ premier EHR platforms that include Allscripts Professional, Allscripts Touchworks, Practice Fusion (from Veradigm) and the Veradigm ePrescribe network.

“As the leader in point of care communications with the most robust EHR network partnerships, ConnectiveRx is empowering brands to reach patients with critical medical information and savings offers when and where it matters most,” said ConnectiveRx CEO Harry Totonis. “In 2020, over 200 million electronic prescriptions were handled through the Allscripts/Veradigm network, and this strategic partnership provides another powerful way to reach large networks of healthcare providers and their patients.”

“ConnectiveRx has exceptional and long-standing experience in delivering targeted point of care messages. Veradigm is thrilled that our partnership with ConnectiveRx will help providers and their patients improve medication awareness and adherence,” said Tom Langan, CEO of Veradigm.

ConnectiveRx will be announcing the addition of other partners to its new premium EHR network throughout 2021. To learn more about the company’s integrated commercialization solutions, please visit www.connectiverx.com.

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx is a leading technology-enabled biopharmaceutical services company that provides patient and provider support, and access and adherence solutions for specialty and branded medications. The company’s services include the industry’s leading patient engagement and access platform (hub services), patient and provider awareness and adherence messaging, patient affordability programs, and the iconic Physicians’ Desk Reference, now known as the Prescribers’ Digital Reference. ConnectiveRx's wide array of services and innovative solutions accelerate speed-to-therapy and increase access and adherence, resulting in improved outcomes for patients and population health.

ConnectiveRx has two main campus locations in Whippany, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA, with additional locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. To learn more, visit www.connectiverx.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook @ConnectiveRx.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services company that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery— including biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. This is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit www.veradigm.com. Veradigm® is a business unit of Allscripts.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
08:04aCONNECTIVERX : Announces Exclusive Partnership with Veradigm to Deliver High-Imp..
BU
01/27ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Collaborates With Microsoft, MATTER and ARC Innovation C..
BU
01/26ALLSCRIPTS : and US Orthopedic Alliance Expand Strategic Partnership, Ushering i..
BU
01/25ALLSCRIPTS : Sunrise™ to be extended across Gippsland
BU
01/12ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : JP Morgan 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Presentatio..
PU
01/12ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
01/08ALLSCRIPTS : to Present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
01/04ALLSCRIPTS : Closes Previously Announced Sale of CarePort Health Business
BU
01/04ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition ..
AQ
2020ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Moves Quickly to Support Clients in COVID-19 Vaccine Adm..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 605 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -193x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 607 M 2 607 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 12,85 $
Last Close Price 16,50 $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul M. Black Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Poulton President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael A. Klayko Chairman
Tim Quigley SVP-Information Technology Services
David D. Stevens Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.14.27%2 607
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED6.11%42 137
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.1.54%41 871
OMNICELL, INC.-1.85%4 984
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED25.41%3 418
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-2.86%3 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ