    MDRX   US01988P1084

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MDRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
16.62 USD   -2.12%
Veradigm and Vytalize Health: Paving the Way for Primary Care Physicians to Improve Patient Outcomes
BU
Veradigm Payerpath Ranks First in End-To-End Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Technology from Black Book™ Research
BU
Veradigm Payerpath Ranked as #1 Solution for 2022 by Black Book
BU
Veradigm and Vytalize Health: Paving the Way for Primary Care Physicians to Improve Patient Outcomes

09/14/2022 | 08:11am EDT
Value-based care is here to stay; the Veradigm Network is at the forefront of supporting healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes today and in the future

Veradigm®, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), and Vytalize Health, a new kind of Medicare ACO focused on helping primary care doctors manage their Medicare patients, announced today a new agreement for Vytalize Health to integrate its solutions and services directly into the Practice Fusion EHR, a Veradigm Network solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005521/en/

Value-based care is rapidly becoming the standard in the United States healthcare system. The shift away from fee-for-service payments to providers is intended to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs. “The Veradigm Network is paving the way for primary care physicians (PCP’s) to make this transition by partnering with Vytalize Health, a Medicare ACO,” said Tom Langan, President, and Chief Commercial Officer of Allscripts.

Vytalize Health provides value-based payments, clinical support, and data analysis to identify care gaps, and also coordinates end-to-end care management for partner PCPs. “The multidisciplinary clinical team at Vytalize serves as an extension of each physician to design custom-tailored care plans for each of their Medicare patients,” said Faris Ghawi, CEO and Co-Founder of Vytalize Health. “As a result, Medicare patients treated by Veradigm Network's PCPs, through Vytalize Health, are poised to prevent and reduce hospitalizations while improving their quality of life.”

Veradigm is committed to helping independent practices improve health outcomes and lower patient costs. Vytalize creates personalized care plans that are customized to each patient, making the transition to value-based care seamless and effective. By partnering with Vytalize Health, the Veradigm Network is leading the way in value-based primary care.

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a leading value-based care platform helping primary care doctors strengthen relationships with their patients through data-driven, holistic, and personalized care. Vytalize provides an all-in-one solution including value-based incentives, smart technology, and a virtual clinic that enables small and large independent practices to succeed in value-based care arrangements. Vytalize's care delivery model transforms the healthcare experience for more than two hundred thousand Medicare beneficiaries across 30 states by helping them manage their chronic conditions in collaboration with their doctors. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com or email info@vytalizehealth.com. For press inquiries email Matt@vytalizehealth.com.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. Some healthcare technology companies deliver clinical data for biopharma and health plans, some help turn that data into insights, others serve healthcare providers directly by providing point-of-care clinical software and patient outreach platforms. Veradigm does it all. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully.

For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, LinkedIn, and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2022 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 616 M - -
Net income 2022 25,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 841 M 1 841 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 16,62 $
Average target price 23,14 $
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Poulton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Langan President
Leah Jones Vice President-Finance & Sales Support
Joseph R. Rostock Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Product Engineering
Tejal Vakharia Chief Compliance Counsel & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.-9.92%1 841
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-29.46%26 766
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-31.56%7 762
OMNICELL, INC.-45.63%4 345
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-9.27%4 003
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.40.08%3 762