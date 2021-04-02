Log in
AllStar Health Brands Announces Updates on Covid Testing Initiatives

04/02/2021
Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2021) - AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: ALST) ("AllStar Health" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders on the status of the Company's ON-Going Business Operations including Covid-19 testing Initiatives in several countries.

"As a Distributor for TPT Medtech, we are continuing to work in other countries including South Africa with the goal of introducing the 'QuikPASS' and 'QuikLAB' systems to offer definitive testing solutions in these countries," stated Dr. Bagi, CEO of AllStar.

AllStar is a Distribution partner for TPT MedTech products and services in Jamaica. BayWest Wellness Center in Jamaica has contracted with TPT MedTech to utilize its "QuikPASS" and Check & Verify Passport technology systems at the Montego Bay Airport to verify that individuals have been tested to leave the county of Jamaica. Baywest Wellness secured the Covid 19 testing contract with the Montego Bay Airport in February 2021 and executed its technology deal with TPT MedTech in February as well.

About AllStar Health Brands

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at (305) 423 7028.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.

The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands Inc.

Public Relations
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media
(800) 301-7883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79326


© Newsfilecorp 2021
