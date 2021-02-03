Log in
ALLSTAR HEALTH BRANDS, INC.

(ALST)
AllStar Health Brands Inc. (ALST) Announces Expansion of COVID-19 Testing Initiatives in South Africa and Other International Markets

02/03/2021 | 11:10am EST
Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: ALST), a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company, is pleased to announce it has signed an Agreement with a Consulting group intending to Distribute the COVID-19 suite of testing capabilities and reporting Software AllStar Distributes for TPT Medtech. The new territories include South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, Angola and Portugal.

"Our goal is to quickly build on the model we have begun in Jamaica, and now offer rapid and reliable testing solutions to various sectors of the South African economy, including testing in the vast mining industry as well as other sectors of the economy such as tourism and the public in general," remarked Dr. Daniel Bagi, CEO of AllStar. "We offer a full range of solutions, including the mobile testing labs which can be set-up at the entrance to mines, complete with all the current testing solutions available: PCR, Antigen, and Antibody tests as well as the QuikPASS and Check & Verify software to ensure the testing is validated across several accepted platforms. The added benefit of the software is that once vaccinations begin, the results will also be available on the individual's "COVID19 passport". We view acceptance and launch in South Africa as a springboard into other countries in Africa, so we are working towards having South Africa as our entry point into the Continent," added Dr. Bagi.

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.

AllStar Health Brands is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select products, including medical devices, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies and medicines all across the globe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing. AllStar is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at: (305) 423 7028.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.

The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73568


© Newsfilecorp 2021
