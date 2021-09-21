Log in
    ALST   US01989F2083

ALLSTAR HEALTH BRANDS, INC.

(ALST)
AllStar Health Shareholder Update

09/21/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllStar Health Brands (OTC Pink: ALST) has opted to issue a shareholder update as there are a number of initiatives that are now coming to fruition.

ALST has formed a strategic partnership with Virotek Biosciences Inc., to facilitate the application of the rapid COVID test to the various AllStar commercial, industrial and civic customers. Agreeing to regular testing appears to be one of the alternatives that some employers will accept in place of double dose vaccine. This opens the way for services such as the ALST- Virotek partnership to complete those tests.

The Company has also entered into the testing phase of the new web site https://vividcbd.com/. We have secured a contracted supply of the product, we have the rights to expand into other product lines, and we have the systems in place to start taking orders over the next few days.

“All of our efforts to bring to market different services and different product offerings are about to start paying off,” said Pete Wanner, CEO of ALST. “Our sales pipelines are eager to have these services and products become available to them and we anticipate a rapid acceptance of these new products from our existing clients.”

About AllStar Health Brands (ALST)

AllStar Health Brands has a number of distribution networks that involve sales of nutraceutical and other health equipment to various countries in the Western Hemisphere. Hospital equipment, health testing, PPE have dominated the Company’s activities over the last 18 months, but in that time, the Company also formed contacts for supply and for sale, largely in the US and Canada, but also stretching into other Western Hemisphere countries. The ability to move PPE, testing suppliers and health equipment is now being enhanced with Nutraceutical products, which can be moved along the same distribution networks already established.

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside AllStar's control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors’ products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. AllStar Health Brands Inc disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CONTACT:AllStar Health Brands
 Peter Wanner, CEO
 peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com
 www.allstarhealthbrands.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Managers and Directors
Peter D. Wanner Chief Executive & Financial Officer
