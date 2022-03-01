Log in
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange -  02-27
19 BGN   +2.15%
03:19pALLTERCO : Quarterly Report on Business Activities
PU
03:19pALLTERCO : Additional Information
PU
02:34pAllterco JSCo exceeds forecast revenue growth in 2021
EQ
Allterco : Accounting Policy and Notes

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
REPORTING PERIOD

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR 2021

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ALLTERCO JSCo

Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.

......................................................................................................................................................

7

1.

Information about the Group ...............................................................................................................................

9

1.1.

Legal status......................................................................................................................................................

9

1.2.

Ownership and Management...........................................................................................................................

9

1.3.

Scope of Activities ........................................................................................................................................

10

1.4.

Group structure..............................................................................................................................................

10

2.

Basics of accounting policies of the Group .......................................................................................................

11

2.1.

Basis for Preparation of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................

11

2.2.

Initial application of new and amended IFRSs in force for the current reporting period ..............................

11

2.3.

Basis of preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................

12

2.4.

Comparative data ..........................................................................................................................................

13

2.5.

Functional currency and recognition of currency exchange rate differences ................................................

13

2.6.

Transactions and balances .............................................................................................................................

13

2.7.

Assumptions ..................................................................................................................................................

14

2.8.

Subsidiaries and associated companies .........................................................................................................

15

2.9. Non-current assets classified as held for sale and assets included in disposal groups classified as held for sale

.......................................................................................................................................................................

15

2.10.

Minority interest............................................................................................................................................

16

2.11.

Consolidation ................................................................................................................................................

16

2.12.

Revenues .......................................................................................................................................................

16

2.13.

Expenses........................................................................................................................................................

18

2.14. Property, plant and equipment.......................................................................................................................

19

2.16. Investments in Associated companies ...........................................................................................................

21

2.17.

Lease .............................................................................................................................................................

22

2.18.

Provisions ......................................................................................................................................................

23

2.19.

Inventory .......................................................................................................................................................

23

2.20. Pension and other payables to employees .....................................................................................................

23

2.21.

Share capital ..................................................................................................................................................

24

2.22. Cash and cash equivalent ..............................................................................................................................

26

2.23.

Financial instruments ....................................................................................................................................

27

2.24. Judgments that are crucial in applying accounting policies of the Group. Key high uncertainty estimates and

assumptions.................................................................................................................................................................

30

2.25.

Fair value.......................................................................................................................................................

31

3. Notes to the consolidated statement of financial position .......................................................................................

32

3.01. Property, plant and equipment.......................................................................................................................

32

3.02.

Intangible assets ............................................................................................................................................

33

3.03. Assets with right of use .................................................................................................................................

33

The explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the attached consolidated financial statements.

Page 7 of 52

ALLTERCO JSCo

Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.

3.04.

Goodwill........................................................................................................................................................

34

3.05.

Other long-term capital investments .............................................................................................................

35

3.06.

Deferred tax assets ........................................................................................................................................

35

3.07.

Inventory .......................................................................................................................................................

35

3.08.

Trade receivables ..........................................................................................................................................

36

3.09.

Other receivables...........................................................................................................................................

36

3.10.

Cash and cash equivalents .............................................................................................................................

36

3.11.

Prepaid expenses ...........................................................................................................................................

37

3.12.

Bank loans .....................................................................................................................................................

37

3.13.

Lease .............................................................................................................................................................

38

3.14.

Trade payables ..............................................................................................................................................

38

3.15.

Payables to employees ..................................................................................................................................

38

3.16.

Tax liabilities.................................................................................................................................................

39

3.17.

Other liabilities ..............................................................................................................................................

39

3.18.

Registered capital ..........................................................................................................................................

39

3.19.

Retained earnings ..........................................................................................................................................

40

3.20.

Reserves ........................................................................................................................................................

40

3.21.

Reserve from issue of shares .........................................................................................................................

41

3.22.

Other comprehensive income ........................................................................................................................

41

4.

Notes to the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.........................................................................

41

4.01.

Sales revenue and cost price of sales.............................................................................................................

41

4.02.

Other operating income .................................................................................................................................

41

4.03.

Administrative expenses ...............................................................................................................................

42

4.04.

Other operating expenses ..............................................................................................................................

42

4.05.

Financial income ...........................................................................................................................................

43

4.06.

Financial expenses ........................................................................................................................................

43

5.

Contingent liabilities and commitments ............................................................................................................

43

6.

Transactions with related entities ......................................................................................................................

44

7.

Financial instruments by category .....................................................................................................................

44

8.

Financial risk management ................................................................................................................................

45

9.

Fair value ...........................................................................................................................................................

50

10.

Other disclosures ...........................................................................................................................................

51

11.

Events after the date of the financial statements ...........................................................................................

52

The explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the attached consolidated financial statements.

Page 8 of 52

ALLTERCO JSCo

Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.

  1. Information about the Group
  1. Legal status

Allterco JSCo (the mother company), Sofia, is entered in the Commercial Register of the Registry Agency with UIC as per Bulstat (Unified Identification Code as per the Bulgarian Statistical Register): 201047670 and LEI code 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95. The company is with registered office and address of management in Sofia 1407, 103, Cherni Vrah Blvd. The initial registered capital was BGN 5,488,000 (five million four hundred and eighty-eight thousand), distributed in 5,488,000 ordinary registered voting shares with nominal value of BGN

1.00 each. At the end of 2015, the capital was increased to BGN 13,500 thousand through cash and non-cash contributions. At the end of 2016, the capital was increased to BGN 15,000 thousand after the successful Initial Public Offering on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. In 2020, the capital was increased to BGN 18,000 thousand as a result of a procedure for Secondary Public Offering of a new issue of shares. The public offering of shares

was carried out in the period September 28, 2020 - October 30, 2020 on the basis of a Prospectus, together with the supplements to it, confirmed by the Financial Supervision Commission with Decision № 148-F of February 18, 2020, Decision № 405-Eof June 11, 2020, Decision № 601-E of August 13, 2020 and Decision

  • 791-E of October 29, 2020.

Since November 22, 2021 the shares of the Company are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The company is managed and represented by Svetlin Todorov and Dimitar Dimitrov jointly and separately.

1.2. Ownership and Management

The Allterco Group includes Allterco JSCo. (the parent-company) and its subsidiaries, in which the parent- company has a direct or indirect controlling interest. Allterco JSCo. is a public company in Bulgaria under the Public Offering of Securities Act.

The distribution of the share capital of the company Allterco JSCo. as of 31 December 2021, is as follows:

Name

Number of

shares:

Svetlin Todorov

5 847 120

Dimitar Dimitrov

5 847 120

Persons holding less than 5% of the capital

Other physical persons and legal entities

6 305 759

Total

17 999 999

Allterco JSCo. is managed and represented by Svetlin Todorov and Dimitar Dimitrov. Members of the Board of Directors are:

  • Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov
  • Nikolay Angelov Martinov
  • Svetlin Iliev Todorov

% in the capital

32.48%

32.48%

35.04%

100.00%

The explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the attached consolidated financial statements.

Page 9 of 52

ALLTERCO JSCo

Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.

1.3. Scope of Activities

The scope of activities of Allterco JSCo includes the acquisition, management, evaluation and sale of

participations in Bulgarian and foreign companies; acquisition, management and sale of bonds; acquisition,

evaluation and sale of patents, assignment of licenses for use of patents to companies in which the Company

participates; financing of companies in which the Company participates.

The scope of activities of group companies includes development, production and trade with IoT (Internet of

Things) devices and management of real estate owned by the Group.

1.4. Group structure

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 the Group included Allterco JSCo. and the following

subsidiaries:

December 31

December 31

Name of the company

2021

2020

Percentage of

Percentage of

participation

participation

In the country

ALLTERCO TRADING OOD (Ltd.)

100%

100%

ALLTERCO ROBOTICS EOOD (Solely-owned LLC)

100%

100%

ALLTERCO PROPERTIES EOOD (Solely-owned

100%

100%

LLC)

December 31

December 31

Name of the company

2021

2020

Percentage of

Percentage of

participation

participation

Abroad

ALLTERCO PTE LTD., Singapore

100%

100%

ALLTERCO SDN LTD., Malaysia

100%

100%

ALLTERCO CO. LTD, Thailand

49%

49%

ALLTERCO ROBOTICS INC, USA

100%

100%

ALLTERCO EUROPE GMBH, GERMANY

100%

-

In the beginning of 2021 Allterco JSCo. acquired a stake in newly established (associated) company in China

  • Allterco Asia Ltd., with a seat and office in Shenzhen. The registered share capital of the newly registered company is CNY 100 000. Allterco acquired 30% stake and holds an option to acquire additional up to 50% extending its total shareholding up to 80%.

In September 2021 Allterco sold its participation in the capital of 3 Asian subsidiaries. See p. 2.9 for more

The explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the attached consolidated financial statements.

Page 10 of 52

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 73,0 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net income 2021 16,5 M 9,40 M 9,40 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 342 M 194 M 194 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-23.39%197
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.16%225 297
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.82%144 356
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.70%103 952
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.54%101 168
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.66%89 501