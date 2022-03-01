Allterco : Accounting Policy and Notes

ALLTERCO JSCo

Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.

Information about the Group

Legal status

Allterco JSCo (the mother company), Sofia, is entered in the Commercial Register of the Registry Agency with UIC as per Bulstat (Unified Identification Code as per the Bulgarian Statistical Register): 201047670 and LEI code 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95. The company is with registered office and address of management in Sofia 1407, 103, Cherni Vrah Blvd. The initial registered capital was BGN 5,488,000 (five million four hundred and eighty-eight thousand), distributed in 5,488,000 ordinary registered voting shares with nominal value of BGN

1.00 each. At the end of 2015, the capital was increased to BGN 13,500 thousand through cash and non-cash contributions. At the end of 2016, the capital was increased to BGN 15,000 thousand after the successful Initial Public Offering on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. In 2020, the capital was increased to BGN 18,000 thousand as a result of a procedure for Secondary Public Offering of a new issue of shares. The public offering of shares

was carried out in the period September 28, 2020 - October 30, 2020 on the basis of a Prospectus, together with the supplements to it, confirmed by the Financial Supervision Commission with Decision № 148-F of February 18, 2020, Decision № 405-Eof June 11, 2020, Decision № 601-E of August 13, 2020 and Decision

791 -E of October 29, 2020.

Since November 22, 2021 the shares of the Company are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The company is managed and represented by Svetlin Todorov and Dimitar Dimitrov jointly and separately.

1.2. Ownership and Management

The Allterco Group includes Allterco JSCo. (the parent-company) and its subsidiaries, in which the parent- company has a direct or indirect controlling interest. Allterco JSCo. is a public company in Bulgaria under the Public Offering of Securities Act.

The distribution of the share capital of the company Allterco JSCo. as of 31 December 2021, is as follows: