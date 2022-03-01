Allterco : Accounting Policy and Notes

Fair value ...........................................................................................................................................................
50
10.
Other disclosures ...........................................................................................................................................
51
11.
Events after the date of the financial statements ...........................................................................................
52
The explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the attached consolidated financial statements.
Page 8 of 52
ALLTERCO JSCo
Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.
Information about the Group
Legal status
Allterco JSCo (the mother company), Sofia, is entered in the Commercial Register of the Registry Agency with UIC as per Bulstat (Unified Identification Code as per the Bulgarian Statistical Register): 201047670 and LEI code 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95. The company is with registered office and address of management in Sofia 1407, 103, Cherni Vrah Blvd. The initial registered capital was BGN 5,488,000 (five million four hundred and eighty-eight thousand), distributed in 5,488,000 ordinary registered voting shares with nominal value of BGN
1.00 each. At the end of 2015, the capital was increased to BGN 13,500 thousand through cash and non-cash contributions. At the end of 2016, the capital was increased to BGN 15,000 thousand after the successful Initial Public Offering on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. In 2020, the capital was increased to BGN 18,000 thousand as a result of a procedure for Secondary Public Offering of a new issue of shares. The public offering of shares
was carried out in the period September 28, 2020 - October 30, 2020 on the basis of a Prospectus, together with the supplements to it, confirmed by the Financial Supervision Commission with Decision №148-F of February 18, 2020, Decision №405-Eof June 11, 2020, Decision №601-E of August 13, 2020 and Decision
791-E of October 29, 2020.
Since November 22, 2021 the shares of the Company are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The company is managed and represented by Svetlin Todorov and Dimitar Dimitrov jointly and separately.
1.2. Ownership and Management
The Allterco Group includes Allterco JSCo. (the parent-company) and its subsidiaries, in which the parent- company has a direct or indirect controlling interest. Allterco JSCo. is a public company in Bulgaria under the Public Offering of Securities Act.
The distribution of the share capital of the company Allterco JSCo. as of 31 December 2021, is as follows:
Name
Number of
shares:
Svetlin Todorov
5 847 120
Dimitar Dimitrov
5 847 120
Persons holding less than 5% of the capital
Other physical persons and legal entities
6 305 759
Total
17 999 999
Allterco JSCo. is managed and represented by Svetlin Todorov and Dimitar Dimitrov. Members of the Board of Directors are:
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov
Nikolay Angelov Martinov
Svetlin Iliev Todorov
% in the capital
32.48%
32.48%
35.04%
100.00%
The explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the attached consolidated financial statements.
Page 9 of 52
ALLTERCO JSCo
Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.
1.3. Scope of Activities
The scope of activities of Allterco JSCo includes the acquisition, management, evaluation and sale of
participations in Bulgarian and foreign companies; acquisition, management and sale of bonds; acquisition,
evaluation and sale of patents, assignment of licenses for use of patents to companies in which the Company
participates; financing of companies in which the Company participates.
The scope of activities of group companies includes development, production and trade with IoT (Internet of
Things) devices and management of real estate owned by the Group.
1.4. Group structure
As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 the Group included Allterco JSCo. and the following
subsidiaries:
December 31
December 31
Name of the company
2021
2020
Percentage of
Percentage of
participation
participation
In the country
ALLTERCO TRADING OOD (Ltd.)
100%
100%
ALLTERCO ROBOTICS EOOD (Solely-owned LLC)
100%
100%
ALLTERCO PROPERTIES EOOD (Solely-owned
100%
100%
LLC)
December 31
December 31
Name of the company
2021
2020
Percentage of
Percentage of
participation
participation
Abroad
ALLTERCO PTE LTD., Singapore
100%
100%
ALLTERCO SDN LTD., Malaysia
100%
100%
ALLTERCO CO. LTD, Thailand
49%
49%
ALLTERCO ROBOTICS INC, USA
100%
100%
ALLTERCO EUROPE GMBH, GERMANY
100%
-
In the beginning of 2021 Allterco JSCo. acquired a stake in newly established (associated) company in China
Allterco Asia Ltd., with a seat and office in Shenzhen. The registered share capital of the newly registered company is CNY 100 000. Allterco acquired 30% stake and holds an option to acquire additional up to 50% extending its total shareholding up to 80%.
In September 2021 Allterco sold its participation in the capital of 3 Asian subsidiaries. See p. 2.9 for more
The explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the attached consolidated financial statements.
Page 10 of 52
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.