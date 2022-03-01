Allterco : Additional Information 03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST Send by mail :

no transformation proceedings have been initiated;

no in-kind contributions have been made by the issuer;

in-kind contributions have been made by the issuer; no property of the company has been leased;

there are no suspended activities; long-term investments have been made as follows

investments have been made as follows investment in associated company - In March 2021 Allterco JSCo has established a new company in China named Allterco Asia Ltd. with a seat at Shenzhen. The registered capital of the new company is CNY 100 000 and the participation of Allterco JSCo is 30 % with an option to acquire additional up to 50% and reach a controlling stake of 80%; in subsidiaries during the fourth quarter of 2021 Allterco JSCo has founded a subsidiary in Germany - Allterco Europe GmbH. The German companz has its seat and registered office in Minuch, Germany and capital of EUR 500 000, 100 % held by Allterco JSCo.

there was a sale of shares in subsidiary companies - the shares of Allterco JSCo in the subsidiary companies ALLTERCO PTE (Singapore), ALLTERCO SDN (Malaysia) and ALLTERCO Co., Ltd. (Thailand) were sold to Skylight Venture Capital Pte. Ltd. In accordance with the signed on September 27,2021 between the partied Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). The transfer of the shares is subject to registration according to the applicable legislation in the country of registration of the respective company. 4. Opinion of the management body on the possibilities for realization of published forecasts for the results of the current financial year, taking into account the results of the current half-year, as well as information on the factors and circumstances that will affect the achievement of the forecast results at least until the end of the current financial year. year: As of the end of the reporting period ALLTERCO JSCo reported on consolidated basis a profit of BGN 15 548 thousand, which is an increase of profit by 12,2 % compared to the same reporting period of the previous year. As of the end of the reporting period ALLTERCO JSCo reports on consolidated basis operating revenue in the amount of BGN 60 753 thousand , which is an increase of 28.3% compared to the same reporting period of the previous year. The revenue from sale of devices have increased by 52% on annual basis, whereas the revenue from value added services has decreased by 99,4% after the sale of the Asian subsidiaries of Allterco JSCo. As of the end of 2021 the Company reported positive result from operations with financial instruments, in the amount of BGN 495 thousand, which is a decrease compared to the previous year. Allterco JSCo has published forecasts for 2021 only on a consolidated basis as part of the Prospectus for public offering of shares from the capital increase of Allterco JSCo, together with the amendments thereto. The consolidated profit reported at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to BGN 15 548 thousand compared to the forecast BGN 8 323 thousand and the sales revenue amounted to BGN 59 503 thousand compared to the forecast BGN 54 512 thousand 5. Data on the persons holding directly and indirectly at least 5 per cent of the voting shares in the General Meeting at the end of the respective quarter, and the changes in the number of voting shares held by the persons for the period from the end of the previous quarter Shareholders holding at least 5 percent of the votes in the GMS of Allterco JSCo as of 31.12.2021 NAME OF SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL PERCENTAGE SvetlinTodorov 32,48 % Dimitar Dimitrov 32,48 % Other individuals and legal entities 35,04 % Change in the number of votes held for the period 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021 During the reporting period there was no change in the number of voting shares held by these shareholders. 6. Data on the shares held by the management and supervisory bodies of the issuer at the end of the respective quarter period, as well as the changes that have occurred for the period from the end of the previous quarter for each person separately Members of the Board of Directors NAME OF SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL PERCENTAGE SvetlinTodorov 32,48 % Dimitar Dimitrov 32,48 % Nikolay Martinov * 0 % Nikolay Martinov has no direct interest in the capital of the Issuer. The companies Unicom Consult EOOD, in which he is the sole owner of the capital and manager, Impetus Capital OOD and Impetus Partners OOD, in which he is a partner respectively with 50% and 43,75 % of the capital and manager, as well as ImVenture I KDA and ImVenture II KDA, in which he is a representative of the legal entity - "Impetus Capital" OOD, have respectively: "Unicom Consult "EOOD - 84,750 shares (0.47%), Impetus Capital OOD 27,000. shares and 162,000 voting rights (0.9%), Impetus Partners OOD 405,000 shares (2.25%) ImVenture I KDA 123,288 shares (0.68%), ImVenture II KDA - 68,493. shares (0.38%) in the capital of Allterco JSCo and a total 708,531 number of shares and 843,531 voting rights (4.686%) of the voting rights in its General Meeting. No changes regarding these persons have occurred following the previous quarter period. 7. Information on pending court, administrative or arbitration proceedings concerning liabilities or receivables amounting to at least 10 percent of the issuer's equity; if the total value of the issuer's liabilities or receivables under all initiated proceedings exceeds 10 per cent of its own capital, information shall be provided for each proceeding separately In connection with the sale of five subsidiaries to Link Mobility Group AS, the buyer did not fulfil its obligation to pay the remaining 20% of the price (BGN 3 053 thousand), which was due in August 2021 and as of the date of this report has not been paid. Allterco JSCo has decided to undertake the necessary measures for collection of the due amount in accordance with the procedure agreed under the Share Purchase Agreement and namely - by filing a law suit before the Vienna International Arbitral Center. Regarding the claims of Link Mobility Group AS (Link), which the Norwegian company made with an official letter dated July 6, 2020 in connection with the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) concluded with Allterco JSCo for the acquisition of its telecommunications business in Europe, including EUR 1 561 535.80, which Link has stated that it will set off against the obligation to pay the balance of the price and the amount of EUR 1 337 210.20, payable by bank transfer or by return of the shares of the capital of the sole owner of Link Mobility Group AS acquired by Allterco JSCo as part of the price, as well as costs and other costs in connection with these claims - currently these claims are not subject to any legal or arbitration proceedings. 8. Information on the loans granted by the issuer or its subsidiary, providing guarantees or assuming obligations in total to one person or its subsidiary, including related parties, indicating the nature of the relationship between the issuer and the person, the amount of outstanding principal, interest rate, payment deadline, amount of commitment, conditions and term During the third quarter the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo has approved the financing of the activity of the associated company Allterco Asia Ltd as follows: a loan amount upto a limit of EUR 250 000, for a period of 1 year against one-month EURIBOR, increased by 2,7 (two point seven) point of allowance per year, but not less than 2,7% (two point seven percent) total annual interest, which is accrued on a 3-month basis to the utilized amount of the loan limit. As of the date of the report, no cash have been transferred to the associated company in connection with the approved financing. In reference to additional cash contributions provided by Allterco JSCo to its subsidiaries in 2019, namely Allterco Properties EOOD and Allterco Trading EOOD in the amount of 900 000 each, as of the end of the reporting period Allterco Properties EOOD has paid in full the additional cash contribution, and the term of the additional cash contribution provided to Alterco Trading EOOD is extended by one year. During the reporting period Allteco JSCo or its subsidiary company have not granted any other loans, provided guarantees or assumed obligations in total to one person or its subsidiary, including related parties. Dimitar Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov Date: 2022.03.01 16:13:44 …………………………………….Dimitrov +02'00' Dimitar Dimitrov CEO, Allterco JSCo Attachments Original Link

