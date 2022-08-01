Allterco : Additional Information 08/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ALLTERCO JSCo 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. 1404 Sofia Bulgaria tel: +359 2 957 1247 www.allterco.com ADDITIONAL INFORMATION in accordance with Art.12, item 4 of Ordinance № 2 of FSC dated 09.11.2021 about the prospectus for public offering and the admission to trading on a regulated market of securities and the disclosure of information as of the second quarter of 2022 1. Information about the changes in the accounting policy during the reporting period, the reasons for their connection and how they affect the financial result and the equity of the issuer During the reporting period there was no change in the accounting policy of ALLTERCO JSCo. 2. Information about changes in the economic group of the issuer, if it participates in such a group During the reporting period there are no changes in the economic group of the issuer, if it participates in such a group 3. Information on the results of organizational changes within the issuer, such as transformation, sale of companies from the economic group, in-kind contributions from the company, rental of property, long-term investments, suspension of activity During the reporting period there have been no organizational changes within the issuer

no transformation proceedings have been initiated;

no in-kind contributions have been made by the issuer;

in-kind contributions have been made by the issuer; no property of the company has been leased;

no suspended activities;

long-term investments as follows:

investments as follows: Allterco JSCo increased the capital of the subsidiary company from currently BGN 1 500 000 (EUR 766 937.82) by BGN 5 500 000 (EUR 2 812 105.34) to BGN 7 000 000 (EUR 3 579 043.16) by issuing 5 500 000 new shares with a nominal value of BGN 1.00 each. Allterco subscribes to all new shar; Allterco JSCo has approved financing for the operations of the subsidiary Allterco Robotics Inc, USA. with the following parameters: (1) provision of an additional cash contribution of BGN 1,859 thousand (USD 1 million), for a term of 1 year, at an annual interest rate of 1% and (2) a capital increase of USD 500,000. At the reporting date, the subsidiary had only received an additional cash contribution of BGN 1,859 thousand. The capital increase is subject to administrative procedures according to the local applicable law

4. Opinion of the management body on the possibilities for realization of published forecasts for the results of the current financial year, taking into account the results of the current half-year, as well as information on the factors and circumstances that will affect the achievement of the forecast results at least until the end of the current financial year. year: As of the end of the reporting period ALLTERCO JSCo reported on individual basis a loss of BGN 1 729 thousand, which is an increase of the loss by 306,7 % compared to the same reporting period of the previous year. The increase in the loss was strongly influenced by write-offs of receivables in the amount of BGN 751 thousand as a result of an agreement reached with Link Mobility Group to settle a payment due in the amount of BGN 3 054 thousand. As of the end of the reporting period ALLTERCO JSCo does not report on individual basis any revenues from sale of goods and services. Allterco JSCo has not published forecasts for the current financial year on an individual basis. The company has published forecasts for 2022 only on a consolidated basis as part of the Prospectus for public offering of shares from the capital increase of Allterco JSCo, together with the amendments thereto. 5. Data on the persons holding directly and indirectly at least 5 per cent of the voting shares in the General Meeting at the end of the respective quarter, and the changes in the number of voting shares held by the persons for the period from the end of the previous quarter Shareholders holding at least 5 percent of the votes in the GMS of Allterco JSCo as of 30.06.2022 NAME OF SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL PERCENTAGE SvetlinTodorov 32,48 % Dimitar Dimitrov 32,48 % Other individuals and legal entities 35,04 % The Company has 40 000 own shares, representing 0,22% of the Company's capital. Change in the number of votes held for the period 01.01.2022- 30.06.2022 During the reporting period there was no change in the number of voting shares held by these shareholders. 6. Data on the shares held by the management and supervisory bodies of the issuer at the end of the respective quarter period, as well as the changes that have occurred for the period from the end of the previous quarter for each person separately Members of the Board of Directors NAME OF SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL PERCENTAGE SvetlinTodorov 32,48 % Dimitar Dimitrov 32,48 % Nikolay Martinov * 0 % Nikolay Martinov has no direct interest in the capital of the Issuer. The companies Unicom Consult EOOD, in which he is the sole owner of the capital and manager, Impetus Capital OOD and Impetus Partners OOD, in which he is a partner respectively with 50% and 43,75 % of the capital and manager, as well as ImVenture I KDA and ImVenture II KDA, in which he is a representative of the legal entity - "Impetus Capital" OOD, have respectively: "Unicom Consult "EOOD - 84,750 shares (0.47%), Impetus Capital OOD 27,000. shares and 162,000 voting rights (0.9%), Impetus Partners OOD 405,000 shares (2.25%) ImVenture I KDA 123,288 shares (0.68%), ImVenture II KDA - 68,493. shares (0.38%) in the capital of Allterco JSCo and a total 708,531 number of shares and 843,531 voting rights (4.686%) of the voting rights in its General Meeting. No changes regarding these persons have occurred following the previous quarter period. 7. Information on pending court, administrative or arbitration proceedings concerning liabilities or receivables amounting to at least 10 percent of the issuer's equity; if the total value of the issuer's liabilities or receivables under all initiated proceedings exceeds 10 per cent of its own capital, information shall be provided for each proceeding separately In relation to the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in 2019 by Allterco JSCo and Link Mobility Group, Norway for the acquisition of Allterco's telecommunications business in Europe, the parties reached an out-of-court settlement agreement according to which Link Mobility Group, has paid the overdue final instalment related to the sale of the European telecommunications business to AlLterco JSCo, for which an arbitration procedure was initiated in Vienna International Arbitration Court. As a result of the agreement Link Mobility Group made a payment of BGN 2 151 000 of the due amount and the remaining balance of BGN 902 000 has been written off. 8. Information on the loans granted by the issuer or its subsidiary, providing guarantees or assuming obligations in total to one person or its subsidiary, including related parties, indicating the nature of the relationship between the issuer and the person, the amount of outstanding principal, interest rate, payment deadline, amount of commitment, conditions and term During the reporting period Allteco JSCo have not granted any loans, provided guarantees or assumed obligations in total to one person or its subsidiary, including related parties. During the third quarter of 2021 the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo has approved the financing of the activity of the associated company Allterco Asia Ltd as follows: a loan amount upto a limit of EUR 250 000, for a period of 1 year against one-month EURIBOR, increased by 2,7 (two point seven) point of allowance per year, but not less than 2,7% (two point seven percent) total annual interest, which is accrued on a 3-month basis to the utilized amount of the loan limit. As of the date of the report, no cash have been transferred to the associated company in connection with the approved financing. During the second quarter of 2022 Allterco JSCo has approved financing for the operations of the subsidiary Allterco Robotics Inc, USA. with the following parameters: (1) provision of an additional cash contribution of BGN 1,859 thousand (USD 1 million), for a term of 1 year, at an annual interest rate of 1% and (2) a capital increase of USD 500,000. At the reporting date, the subsidiary had only received an additional cash contribution of BGN 1,859 thousand. The capital increase is subject to administrative procedures according to the local applicable law Dimitar Digitally signed by Stoyanov Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Dimitrov Date: 2022.08.01 …………………………………….16:43:33 +03'00' Dimitar Dimitrov CEO, Allterco JSCo Attachments Original Link

