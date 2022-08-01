Allterco : Additional Information - Annex 4

TO THE INTERIM REPORT ON BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF ALLTERCO JSCo
AS OF THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022
ON INDIVIDUAL BASIS
The Board of Directors of ALLTERCO JSCo, UIC: 201047670, with registered office and address of management, Sofia, 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., notifies all current and future investors that the information presented in this document has been prepared in connection with the requirements of art.12, para. 1, item 1 of Ordinance No. 2 of the Financial Supervision Commission and represents Annex No. 4 of the above-mentioned legal act. It contains the legally determined information about the activity of the company on individual basis for the period from 01.01.2022 to 30.06.2022. It is in the interest of the investors to get acquainted with the provided information before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.
The persons responsible for damages caused by incorrect, misleading or incomplete data in this information as of 30.06.2022 are:
Gregor Bieler - Chairman of the BoD;
Nikolay Martinov - Deputy Chairman of the BoD;
Dimitar Dimitrov - Executive Director and Representative;
Wolfgang Kirsch - Executive Director and Representative;
Svetlin Todorov - Member of the BoD and Representative;
1.1. Change of the persons exercising control over the company.
During the reporting period there was change in the persons exercising control over the company.
There has been a change in the composition of the Board of Directors, with the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 08.04.2022 changing the number of the Board members from three to five, where Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Gregor Bieler join to the current members.
Pursuant to the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders at its first meeting held on 08.04.2022. the Board of Directors elects from among its members the following executive members, Chairman and Deputy-Chairman:
Gregor Bieler - Chairman;
Nikolay Martinov - Deputy Chairman;
Dimitar Dimitrov - Executive Director and Representative;
Wolfgang Kirsch - Executive Director and Representative;
Svetlin Todorov - Member of the Board of Directors and Representative; The representatives represent the Company together or individually
As of 30.06.2022 the capital structure of ALLTERCO JSCo is as follows:
Svetlin Todorov
32,48 %
Dimitar Dimitrov
32,48 %
Other individuals and legal entities
35,04 %
The Company has 40 000 own shares, representing 0,22% of the Company's total capital.
Initiating insolvency proceedings for the company or its subsidiary and all significant stages related to the proceedings.
During the reporting period no insolvency proceedings were initiated for the company or its subsidiary.
Concluding or executing significant transactions.
During the reporting period no significant transactions outside the ordinary course of business were concluded or executed.
1.4. Decision to conclude, terminate and cancel a joint venture agreement.
During the reporting period no decision was made to conclude, terminate and cancel a joint venture agreement.
1.5. Change of the company's auditors and reasons for the change.
During the reporting period there was change in the company's auditors.
By decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders, held on 27.06.2022, Deloitte Audit OOD, UIC: 121145199 has been appointed as the Company's auditor for 2022. .
1.6. Initiation or termination of a court or arbitration case relating to liabilities or receivables of the company or its subsidiary, with a claim value of at least 10 percent of the company's equity.
In relation to the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed in 2019 by Allterco JSCo and Link Mobility Group, Norway for the acquisition of Allterco's telecommunications business in Europe, the parties reached an out-of-court settlement agreement according to which Link Mobility Group, has paid the overdue final instalment related to the sale of the European telecommunications business to AlLterco JSCo, for which an arbitration procedure was initiated in Vienna International Arbitration Court. As a result of the agreement Link Mobility Group made a payment of BGN 2 151 000 of the due amount and the remaining balance of BGN 902 000 has been written off.
1.7. Purchase, sale or established pledge of shares in companies by the issuer or its subsidiary.
During the reporting period there is no purchase, sale or established pledge of shares in companies by the issuer or its subsidiary.
1.8. Other circumstances that the company considers may be important for the investors in deciding to acquire, sell or continue to hold publicly traded securities.
During the first quarter Allterco JSCo increased the capital of the subsidiary company from currently BGN 1 500 000 (EUR 766 937.82) by BGN 5 500 000 (EUR 2 812 105.34) to BGN 7 000 000 (EUR 3 579 043.16) by issuing 5 500 000 new shares with a nominal value of BGN 1.00 each. Allterco subscribes to all new share.
During the reporting period the Company bought back 40 000 of its shares, representing 0,22% of its share capital, though an OTC deal and at a price of 19,5 BGN per share. The treasury shares will be used for the potential acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica (GOAP).
During the reporting period the Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo has approved financing for the operations of the subsidiary Allterco Robotics Inc, USA. with the following parameters: (1) provision of an additional cash contribution of BGN 1,859 thousand (USD 1 million), for a term of 1 year, at an annual interest rate of 1% and (2) a capital increase of USD 500,000. At the reporting date, the subsidiary had only received an additional cash contribution of BGN 1,859 thousand. The capital increase is subject to administrative procedures according to the local applicable law.
After the end of the reporting period Allterco and the four shareholders (one legal entity and three individuals) of GOAP d.o.o. ("GOAP") signed a binding term sheet between on the general terms and conditions for the acquisition of the Slovenian IoT provider in two stages. (see point 8 of the Interim Report on the Business Activities)
Other circumstances that the company believes may be important for the investors in deciding to acquire, sell or continue to hold shares were publicly disclosed, incl. in the Report on the Business Activities of the company for the second quarter of 2022 on individual basis and the Explanatory Notes to the report.