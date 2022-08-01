Allterco : Additional Information - Annex 4

ALLTERCO JSCo

ANNEX 4

UNDER 12, ITEM 1 OF ORDINANCE 2 OF 09.11.2021

TO THE INTERIM REPORT ON BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF ALLTERCO JSCo

AS OF THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

ON INDIVIDUAL BASIS

The Board of Directors of ALLTERCO JSCo, UIC: 201047670, with registered office and address of management, Sofia, 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd., notifies all current and future investors that the information presented in this document has been prepared in connection with the requirements of art.12, para. 1, item 1 of Ordinance No. 2 of the Financial Supervision Commission and represents Annex No. 4 of the above-mentioned legal act. It contains the legally determined information about the activity of the company on individual basis for the period from 01.01.2022 to 30.06.2022. It is in the interest of the investors to get acquainted with the provided information before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

The persons responsible for damages caused by incorrect, misleading or incomplete data in this information as of 30.06.2022 are:

Gregor Bieler - Chairman of the BoD;

Nikolay Martinov - Deputy Chairman of the BoD;

Dimitar Dimitrov - Executive Director and Representative;

Wolfgang Kirsch - Executive Director and Representative;

Svetlin Todorov - Member of the BoD and Representative;

1.1. Change of the persons exercising control over the company.

During the reporting period there was change in the persons exercising control over the company.

There has been a change in the composition of the Board of Directors, with the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 08.04.2022 changing the number of the Board members from three to five, where Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Gregor Bieler join to the current members.

Pursuant to the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders at its first meeting held on 08.04.2022. the Board of Directors elects from among its members the following executive members, Chairman and Deputy-Chairman: