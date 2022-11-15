Allterco : Consolidated financial report

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.
ASSETS
Notes
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
Advances for acquisition of assets Assets with right of use Goodwill
Investments in associated companies Other long-term capital investments Trade receivables
Deferred tax assets
Total non-current assets
Current assets
Inventory
Trade receivables
Other receivables
Cash and cash equivalents
Prepaid expenses
Total current assets
TOTAL ASSETS
3.01
4 692
4 798
3.02
3 686
3 116
-
19
3.03
320
108
3.04
160
160
3.05
88
40
3.06
758
2 624
3.07
1 027
2 054
3.08
57
72
10 788
12 991
3.09
17 435
7 560
3.10
23 978
19 167
3.11
3 428
1 912
3.12
24 739
30 541
3.13
362
234
69 942
59 414
80 730
72 405
Date: 14 November 2022
Compiler of the financial statements: /Albena Benkova Beneva/
Dimitar
Dimitrov
Executive Director:
/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/
The consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes set out on pages from 7 to 61, which form an integral part of the financial statements attached.
ALBENA
BENKOVA
BENEVA
ALLTERCO JSCo
Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)
AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.
LIABILITIES
Notes
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans
3.14
1 619
2 007
Lease liabilities
3.15
173
80
Total non-current liabilities
1 792
2 087
Current liabilities
Current share of bank loans
3.14
670
572
Current share of lease liabilities
3.15
74
58
Trade payables
3.16
1 455
1 487
Payables to employees
3.17
520
173
Social security liabilities
3.17
212
115
Tax liabilities
3.18
2 300
1 315
Other liabilities
3.19
748
1 026
Total current liabilities
5 979
4 746
TOTAL LIABILITIES
7 771
6 833
EQUITY
Registered capital
3.20
18 000
18 000
Treasury shares
(780)
-
Retained earnings
3.21
49 341
39 394
Reserves
3.22
1 800
1 800
Reserve from issue of shares
3.23
5 403
5 403
Other comprehensive income
3.24
(782)
1 036
Foreign exchange rate differences from translation of
financial statements of foreign operations
(23)
(61)
TOTAL EQUITY
72 959
65 572
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
80 730
72 405
Date: 14 November 2022
Compiler of the financial statements: /Albena Benkova Beneva/
Dimitar
Executive Director:
Dimitar Stoyanov
Dimitrov
Stoyanov
/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/
The consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes set out on pages from 7 to 61, which form an integral part of the financial statements attached.
ALBENA
BENKOVA
BENEVA
ALLTERCO JSCo
Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.
Notes
9 months of
9 months of
2022
2021
Revenue from sale
4.01
57 829
38 521
Cost price of sales
4.01
(28 901)
(18 507)
Gross profit
28 928
20 014
Other operating income
4.02
2 718
555
Sales expenses
(2 078)
(1 830)
Administrative expenses
4.03
(13 962)
(7 215)
Other operating expenses
4.04
(1 829)
(311)
Profit from operating activities
13 777
11 213
Financial income
-
250
Financial expenses
4.05
(236)
(104)
Share in the profit of associated companies
3.05
48
-
Profit from the ordinary activities
13 589
11 359
Profit before tax on profit
13 589
11 359
Corporate profit tax income (expense)
4.06
(1 842)
(1 313)
Profit for the period from continuing operations
11 747
10 608
Profit/(loss) for the period from discontinued operations
-
(562)
Net profit
11 747
10 046
Other comprehensive income:
Items that can be reclassified to the profit or loss
From other long-term capital instruments
(1 511)
(1 894)
Foreign
exchange
rate
differences from
translation of
38
20
statements of foreign operations
Foreign
exchange
rate
differences
from written-off
(160)
-
investments
Other
comprehensive
income for
the
period, after
(1 633)
(1 874)
taxation
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
10 114
8 172
Net profit attributable to:
Owners of the Parent-company
11 747
10 046
Minority interests
-
-
Other comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Parent-company
(1 633)
(1 894)
Minority interests
-
-
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Parent-company
10 114
8 172
Minority interests
-
-
Net income per share
0.65
0.57
Date: 14 November 2022
Compiler of the financial statements: /Albena Benkova Beneva/
Dimitar
Executive Director:
Dimitar Stoyanov
Stoyanov
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/
The consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes set out on pages from 7 to 61, which form an integral part of the financial statements attached.
ALBENA
BENKOVA
BENEVA
ALLTERCO JSCo
Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDING ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.
Other
Share
Foreign
compreh premium
exchange
ensive
reserves
rate
Registere
Retained
income
Treasur
differences
Minority
Total
Reserves
from
Total
d capital
earnings
y shares
translation
interest
equity
of fin. Stat.
of foreign
operations
Balance as of January 1,
18 000
26 938
4 849
5 703
1 500
(138)
280
57 132
(296)
56 836
2021
Transfer to reserves
-
-
-
(300)
300
-
-
-
-
-
Net Profit
-
15 962
-
-
-
-
-
15 962
-
15 962
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(3 573)
-
-
-
(341)
(3 914)
-
(3 914)
Other movements
-
-
(240)
-
-
-
-
(240)
-
(240)
Dividend distribution
-
(3 600)
-
-
-
-
-
(3 600)
-
(3 600)
Sale of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
138
138
-
138
Change in minority interest
-
(296)
-
-
-
-
-
(296)
296
-
Effect from sale of
-
390
-
-
-
-
-
390
-
390
subsidiaries
Balance as of December 31,
18 000
39 394
1 036
5 403
1 800
-
(61)
65 572
-
65 572
2021
Balance as of January 1,
18 000
39 394
1 036
5 403
1 800
-
(61)
65 572
-
65 572
2022
Net Profit
-
11 747
-
-
-
-
-
11 747
-
11 747
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(1 808)
-
-
-
38
(1 780)
-
(1 780)
Treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
(780)
-
(780)
-
(780)
Reserves
-
(1 800)
-
-
-
-
-
(1 800)
-
(1 800)
Other variations
-
-
(10)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as of September 30,
18 000
48 559
(782)
5 403
1 800
(780)
(23)
72 959
-
72 959
2022
Date: 14 November 2022
Compiler of the financial statements: /Albena Benkova Beneva/
Dimitar
Executive Director:
Dimitar Stoyanov
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/
The consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes set out on pages from 7 to 61, which form an integral part of the financial statements
attached.
