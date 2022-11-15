Advanced search
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
20.40 BGN   +2.00%
11:42aAllterco : Consolidated financial report
PU
11:42aAllterco : Consolidated report on business activities
PU
11:42aAllterco : FSC Report Forms
PU
Allterco : Consolidated financial report

11/15/2022 | 11:42am EST
REPORTING PERIOD

30 SEPTEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ALBENA
BENKOVA
BENEVA

ALLTERCO JSCo

Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.

ASSETS

Notes

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets

Advances for acquisition of assets Assets with right of use Goodwill

Investments in associated companies Other long-term capital investments Trade receivables

Deferred tax assets

Total non-current assets

Current assets

Inventory

Trade receivables

Other receivables

Cash and cash equivalents

Prepaid expenses

Total current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

3.01

4 692

4 798

3.02

3 686

3 116

-

19

3.03

320

108

3.04

160

160

3.05

88

40

3.06

758

2 624

3.07

1 027

2 054

3.08

57

72

10 788

12 991

3.09

17 435

7 560

3.10

23 978

19 167

3.11

3 428

1 912

3.12

24 739

30 541

3.13

362

234

69 942

59 414

80 730

72 405

Date: 14 November 2022

Compiler of the financial statements: /Albena Benkova Beneva/

Digitally signed by

ALBENA BENKOVA BENEVA

Date: 2022.11.14 17:01:52 +02'00'

Dimitar

Digitally signed by

Stoyanov

Dimitar Stoyanov

Dimitrov

Executive Director:

Date: 2022.11.14

Dimitrov

21:04:04 +02'00'

/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/

The consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes set out on pages from 7 to 61, which form an integral part of the financial statements attached.

Page 2 of 61

ALBENA
BENKOVA
BENEVA

ALLTERCO JSCo

Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.

LIABILITIES

Notes

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Non-current liabilities

Bank loans

3.14

1 619

2 007

Lease liabilities

3.15

173

80

Total non-current liabilities

1 792

2 087

Current liabilities

Current share of bank loans

3.14

670

572

Current share of lease liabilities

3.15

74

58

Trade payables

3.16

1 455

1 487

Payables to employees

3.17

520

173

Social security liabilities

3.17

212

115

Tax liabilities

3.18

2 300

1 315

Other liabilities

3.19

748

1 026

Total current liabilities

5 979

4 746

TOTAL LIABILITIES

7 771

6 833

EQUITY

Registered capital

3.20

18 000

18 000

Treasury shares

(780)

-

Retained earnings

3.21

49 341

39 394

Reserves

3.22

1 800

1 800

Reserve from issue of shares

3.23

5 403

5 403

Other comprehensive income

3.24

(782)

1 036

Foreign exchange rate differences from translation of

financial statements of foreign operations

(23)

(61)

TOTAL EQUITY

72 959

65 572

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

80 730

72 405

Date: 14 November 2022

Compiler of the financial statements: /Albena Benkova Beneva/

Digitally signed by

ALBENA BENKOVA BENEVA

Date: 2022.11.14 17:02:38 +02'00'

Dimitar

Digitally signed by

Executive Director:

Dimitar Stoyanov

Dimitrov

Stoyanov

Date: 2022.11.14 21:04:23

Dimitrov

+02'00'

/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/

The consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes set out on pages from 7 to 61, which form an integral part of the financial statements attached.

Page 3 of 61

ALBENA
BENKOVA
BENEVA

ALLTERCO JSCo

Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.

Notes

9 months of

9 months of

2022

2021

Revenue from sale

4.01

57 829

38 521

Cost price of sales

4.01

(28 901)

(18 507)

Gross profit

28 928

20 014

Other operating income

4.02

2 718

555

Sales expenses

(2 078)

(1 830)

Administrative expenses

4.03

(13 962)

(7 215)

Other operating expenses

4.04

(1 829)

(311)

Profit from operating activities

13 777

11 213

Financial income

-

250

Financial expenses

4.05

(236)

(104)

Share in the profit of associated companies

3.05

48

-

Profit from the ordinary activities

13 589

11 359

Profit before tax on profit

13 589

11 359

Corporate profit tax income (expense)

4.06

(1 842)

(1 313)

Profit for the period from continuing operations

11 747

10 608

Profit/(loss) for the period from discontinued operations

-

(562)

Net profit

11 747

10 046

Other comprehensive income:

Items that can be reclassified to the profit or loss

From other long-term capital instruments

(1 511)

(1 894)

Foreign

exchange

rate

differences from

translation of

38

20

statements of foreign operations

Foreign

exchange

rate

differences

from written-off

(160)

-

investments

Other

comprehensive

income for

the

period, after

(1 633)

(1 874)

taxation

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

10 114

8 172

Net profit attributable to:

Owners of the Parent-company

11 747

10 046

Minority interests

-

-

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Parent-company

(1 633)

(1 894)

Minority interests

-

-

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Parent-company

10 114

8 172

Minority interests

-

-

Net income per share

0.65

0.57

Date: 14 November 2022

Compiler of the financial statements: /Albena Benkova Beneva/

Digitally signed by

ALBENA BENKOVA BENEVA

Date: 2022.11.14 17:03:17 +02'00'

Dimitar

Digitally signed by

Executive Director:

Dimitar Stoyanov

Stoyanov

Dimitrov

Dimitrov

Date: 2022.11.14

21:04:38 +02'00'

/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/

The consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes set out on pages from 7 to 61, which form an integral part of the financial statements attached.

Page 4 of 61

ALBENA
BENKOVA
BENEVA

ALLTERCO JSCo

Unified Identification Code (UIC): 201047670

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDING ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in BGN thousand.

Other

Share

Foreign

compreh premium

exchange

ensive

reserves

rate

Registere

Retained

income

Treasur

differences

Minority

Total

Reserves

from

Total

d capital

earnings

y shares

translation

interest

equity

of fin. Stat.

of foreign

operations

Balance as of January 1,

18 000

26 938

4 849

5 703

1 500

(138)

280

57 132

(296)

56 836

2021

Transfer to reserves

-

-

-

(300)

300

-

-

-

-

-

Net Profit

-

15 962

-

-

-

-

-

15 962

-

15 962

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(3 573)

-

-

-

(341)

(3 914)

-

(3 914)

Other movements

-

-

(240)

-

-

-

-

(240)

-

(240)

Dividend distribution

-

(3 600)

-

-

-

-

-

(3 600)

-

(3 600)

Sale of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

138

138

-

138

Change in minority interest

-

(296)

-

-

-

-

-

(296)

296

-

Effect from sale of

-

390

-

-

-

-

-

390

-

390

subsidiaries

Balance as of December 31,

18 000

39 394

1 036

5 403

1 800

-

(61)

65 572

-

65 572

2021

Balance as of January 1,

18 000

39 394

1 036

5 403

1 800

-

(61)

65 572

-

65 572

2022

Net Profit

-

11 747

-

-

-

-

-

11 747

-

11 747

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(1 808)

-

-

-

38

(1 780)

-

(1 780)

Treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

(780)

-

(780)

-

(780)

Reserves

-

(1 800)

-

-

-

-

-

(1 800)

-

(1 800)

Other variations

-

-

(10)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as of September 30,

18 000

48 559

(782)

5 403

1 800

(780)

(23)

72 959

-

72 959

2022

Date: 14 November 2022

Compiler of the financial statements: /Albena Benkova Beneva/

Digitally signed by

ALBENA BENKOVA BENEVA

Date: 2022.11.14 17:04:01 +02'00'

Dimitar

Digitally signed by

Executive Director:Stoyanov

Dimitar Stoyanov

Dimitrov

Dimitrov

Date: 2022.11.14

21:04:51 +02'00'

/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/

The consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes set out on pages from 7 to 61, which form an integral part of the financial statements

attached.

Page 5 of 61

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
