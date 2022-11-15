Allterco : Consolidated report on business activities

These Notes to the Interim Report on the Business Activities of Allterco JSCo on a consolidated basis present information about the company, relevant to the end of first quarter of 2022 for the period 01.01.2022 - 30.09.2022 (the "reporting period').

1. INFROMATION ABOUT THE GROUP

Allterco JSCo is a public listed joint stock company, established in 2010 in the city of Sofia and entered in the Commercial Register at the Registry Agency on 11.02.2010 under UIC (unified identification code): 201047670 and LEI code (identification code of the legal entity) 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95 and is established for an unlimited period. Its name is written in Latin: ALLTERCO JSCo.

The company has its registered office and address of management: Republic of Bulgaria, Sofia County, Sofia

Municipality, Sofia 1407, 103CherniVrah Blvd. The address for correspondence is the same; Tel: +359 2 957 12 47. The website of the Company iswww.allterco.com.

The Company is public listed within the meaning of the Public Offering of Securities Act and is registered as a public company in the register kept by the FSC with Decision 774 - PD of November 14, 2016 as a result of successfully completed initial public offering of shares from the Company's capital increase.

Since November 22, 2021 the shares of Allterco JSCo are traded on two regulated markets in EU - Bulgarian Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The company operates according to Bulgarian legislation.

The Issuer is part of an economic group, which consists of the parent company Allterco JSCo and its subsidiaries:

1.1.Structure of the economic group at the end of the reporting quarter for 2022