  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Allterco AD
  News
  Summary
    A4L   BG1100003166

ALLTERCO AD

(A4L)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange -  02-27
19 BGN   +2.15%
03:19pALLTERCO : Quarterly Report on Business Activities
PU
03:19pALLTERCO : Additional Information
PU
02:34pAllterco JSCo exceeds forecast revenue growth in 2021
EQ
Allterco : Declaration by the responsible persons

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
DECLARATION

We, the undersigned,

DIMITAR STOYANOV DIMITROV, in my capacity as Executive Director of ALLTERCO JSCo, UIC: 201047670, registered office and address of management: Sofia, 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. ("the Issuer") and

SVETOZAR GOSPODINOV ILIEV, in my capacity as Chief Financial Officer of ALLTERCO JSCo and preparer of the quarterly report of the company for the fourth quarter of 2021 on an consolidated basis under Art. 100n(o)1, para. 7 in conjunction with Art. 100n(o), para. 4 of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA)

Hereby DECLARE that to the best of our knowledge:

a) the quarterly financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting

standards, present truly and fairly the information about the issuer's assets and liabilities,

financial standing and profit or loss and of the companies included in the consolidation;

  1. the consolidated quarterly report on the activity contains a truthful review of the information under Art. 100n(o), para. 4, item 2 of POSA and namely information about major events in the reporting period, and about their impact on the results in the financial statements, as well as a description of major risks and uncertainties faced by the issuer in the remaining part of the yea, as well as further essential information required by the law;

Declarers:

Dimitar

Digitally signed by

Stoyanov

Dimitar Stoyanov

Date: 2022 03 01

Dimitrov

………………………………..

Dimitrov

13:27:03 +02'00'

Dimitar Dimitrov

Executive Director

Svetozar

Digitally signed by

Svetozar Gospodinov

Gospodinov

Iliev

Iliev

Date: 2022.03.01

13:38:04 +02'00'

………………………………..

Svetozar Iliev

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

ALLTERCO AD published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 73,0 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net income 2021 16,5 M 9,40 M 9,40 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 342 M 194 M 194 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,00 BGN
Average target price 17,98 BGN
Spread / Average Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Vice Chairman, Group CEO, Head-R&D
Svetozar Gospodinov Iliev Chief Financial Officer
Svetlin Ilieve Todorov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-US Operations
Nikolay Angelov Martinov Independent Director
Denitsa Stefanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLTERCO AD-23.39%197
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.16%225 297
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.82%144 356
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.70%103 952
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.54%101 168
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.66%89 501